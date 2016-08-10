Cwele acts to halt Icasa broadband move

THE Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) acted unlawfully and in stark contravention of government policy when it opened up the broadband market to competition by issuing an invitation for a spectrum auction last month, Minister of Postal and Telecommunications Services Siyabonga Cwele contends in a court application.

Cwele filed an application with the High Court in Pretoria on Monday, asking the court to interdict the spectrum licensing process and to set aside Icasa’s invitation on the grounds that it is unlawful, and that the regulatory authority had usurped the Cabinet’s powers to make policy.

The court action abruptly halts the long-awaited release of further spectrum for broadband services, seen as an important part of improving the business environment and encouraging economic growth. The model chosen to licence further broadband will have a deep, lasting effect on the future shape of the broadband landscape.

In the founding affidavit, filed by Cwele’s Acting Director General Sipho Mjwara, the government argues Icasa acted pre emptively ahead of the forthcoming White Paper on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) of which it had sight, coming out instead with a policy solution vastly different to what the government was to propose.

On July 15, Icasa issued a written invitation to apply, asking interested parties to submit applications.

The spectrum was bundled into five packages, each carrying a reserve bidding price of R3bn.

The white paper, not yet a public document, is believed to call for an “open access” system in which spectrum is not assigned exclusively to one or two players, but to a consortium of companies to allow new players into the market and to introduce competition.

Given the high reserve price and the short time frames, the court papers read, the auction process will have the opposite effect of opening up competition; will “favour a few rich and powerful”; and will reinforce the high price structure of the industry.

Had the white paper already been adopted by the time Icasa issued its invitation, “a comprehensive national policy on all aspects of the ICT sector including fixed and mobile broadband services and radio spectrum, and the orderly allocation thereof to all interested parties” would have been in place, says Mjwara. He would have issued policy directives to Icasa, which it would have been required to consider in allocating spectrum, he says in the affidavit.

The white paper was submitted to the Cabinet on March 2 and is still in the Cabinet process. However, Cwele gave the document to Icasa shortly afterwards “as an important stakeholder”, two months before it initiated the licensing process.

This it did, says Mjwara, “suddenly … and sadly without any prior consultation with the minister”.

It was also done, he says, under circumstances in which Icasa had very recently “expressly eschewed any intention or desire to initiate any radio frequency spectrum licence process until the requisite policy had been formulated … and ministerial directives issued”.