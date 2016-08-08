PIC keeps Vodacom shares

A PLANNED sale of shares in South African wireless operator Vodacom Group by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to black investors has been abandoned, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The PIC has a stake in the company of about 15%.

The proposed sale by Africa’s biggest money manager, which oversees government workers’ pensions, to a consortium including former Vodacom executive Romeo Kumalo, would have boosted the blackshareholding in the company, a unit of Vodafone Group, said the sources, who asked not to be identified as the negotiations were private. Vodacom would continue to seek potential black shareholders, one said.

A rise in Vodacom’s black shareholding would improve its chances of winning South African high-speed internet spectrum in a proposed auction the Independent Communications Association of SA (Icasa), the industry’s regulator, has said may raise $1bn early next year. Companies need 30% black ownership to place a bid, according to rules published by Icasa.

In 2008, Vodacom did a broad-based black economic empowerment (BEE) deal, but this translated into a BEE shareholding of only 3.44%.

Vodacom is currently 18.7% owned by black investors, compared with 38.75% for MTN Group. Both companies are based in Johannesburg.

"We are considering the contents of the ITA (invitation to apply), including the various obligations in its entirety, and intend then to take the necessary steps to comply with the requirements of the regulator," Vodacom spokesman Byron Kennedy said in response to questions on the spectrum auction.

He declined to comment on the PIC.

The allocation of spectrum in SA has been in limbo for almost five years in part as a result of deliberations by the telecommunications ministry and the regulator over broadband policy.

Icasa’s decision to kickstart the auction process last month was thrown into doubt days later, when Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele said he would take legal action against the regulator for failing to consult with his ministry.

Last year, the government sold its 14% stake in Vodacom, the wireless operator with the most South African subscribers, to the PIC to raise funds to support expansion by its power utility. The PIC was in talks with various black investors seeking to buy a stake, CEO Dan Matjila said in April.

Vodacom shares fell 0.7% to R158.36, valuing the company at R235.4bn at the close on Friday.

Bloomberg