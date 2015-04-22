Omission leaves state telecoms firm Broadband Infraco in crisis

STATE-owned Broadband Infraco has only enough cash to operate to the end of August and needs immediate financing to the tune of R500m.

Its board told shocked MPs on Tuesday that Broadband Infraco had been completely written out of the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services’ strategic plan for this financial year.

Department director-general Rosey Sekese admitted to Parliament’s portfolio committee on telecommunications and postal services that it was an "omission" that Broadband Infraco had been left out of its R6.5bn SA Connect project to roll out broadband throughout SA.

Earlier this year Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele named Telkom as the lead agency for the project. But Broadband Infraco, formed in 2008, had the original government mandate.

Committee chairwoman Nkhensani Khubayi said the department had until next week to send the committee a letter explaining how it planned to help Broadband Infraco get the funding it needed.

She said the company needed the support of the department and the Treasury to help it get the guarantee it needed to access a finance facility from the African Development Bank.

The MPs said Broadband Infraco should have a major role in rolling out broadband in SA. It "has a good management team and a good strategy".

Ms Khubayi said if Broadband Infraco’s budget was not approved, the entire departmental budget would be in jeopardy.

The deadline for the committee to approve the department’s budget is May 12.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Cameron MacKenzie said Broadband Infraco had been "left without a meal".

He said the DA had noticed something odd when there was no line item for the company in the department’s budget, and could get no reasonable explanation for this.

"If it does not secure funding before August, it will be trading recklessly and the directors can be held criminally liable."