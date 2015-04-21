Websites prepare for Google’s ‘mobilegeddon’

GOOGLE is changing its search algorithm on Tuesday to favour sites that look good on smartphones, a move some are calling "mobilegeddon" because of its effect on website operators.

The new formula will boost Google’s "organic" search results to sites that are designed to look good on smartphones, while penalising those that do not. Google changes its algorithm frequently, but in this case it took the unprecedented step of warning sites in February that it was coming, and giving them tips on how to prepare.

"Google wants people (to go) mobile friendly," Search Engine Land founding editor Danny Sullivan said. He said that the April 21 deadline had created a "panic and frenzy" among web developers to make the changes.

There is a potential benefit for Google in the move, too. Users are conducting more searches on mobile devices. A Google executive said at a conference last year that smartphone searches could soon outnumber searches from personal computers. However, advertisers typically pay less for clicks from phones, because they less often lead to sales.

Encouraging developers to tailor sites to look good on smartphones should lead to more sales and consequently higher prices for Google’s mobile ads, said Matt Ackley, chief marketing officer of Marin Software, an advertising technology firm.

Google wants developers to make their sites look better on smartphones by tailoring them for small screens, using bigger text and links that are farther apart and easier to tap.

"As people increasingly search on their mobile devices, we want to make sure they can find content that’s not only relevant and timely, but also easy to read and interact with on smaller mobile screens," a Google spokeswoman said.

Some website operators create special sites just for mobile devices, while others are building a single "responsive" site that adapts to the size of the user’s screen.

American Eagle Outfitters chief digital officer Joe Megibow said his company was preparing to launch a new "responsive" site that would mean it no longer had to maintain two different sites, one for mobile and one for personal computers.

