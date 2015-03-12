Grant of $500,000 for SA’s business process outsourcing sector

THE business process outsourcing sector, which encompasses call centres, has received a shot in the arm.

New-York-based philanthropic organisation, the Rockefeller Foundation, provided the main industry association, Business Process Enabling SA (BPeSA), with a grant of $500,000.

The funding will be used to further develop the national business process outsourcing landscape, and it is hoped this will result in an increase in awareness and adoption of impact sourcing within the sector, to connect high-potential youth who would not otherwise have access to employment.

Impact sourcing is a business delivery model that effectively looks beyond the usual source of supply for traditional outsourcing, to provide higher-income employment, skills development and access to new income opportunities, to individuals who might not otherwise be employed in this sector.

The business process outsourcing industry is among those the government has prioritised for support due to its potential to create jobs. Last year, the Department of Trade and Industry launched the revised incentive programme, which is also intended to reward higher-level offshore activities such as legal services.

The industry in SA employs more than 210,000 people and is one of the biggest sources of employment. Currently more than 25,000 of these jobs serve the international market, which has more than doubled since 2010.

Interim CEO of BPeSA Gareth Pritchard said on Thursday that as a result of the support from the Rockefeller Foundation, BPeSA is now in a position to grow its national footprint and strengthen the ability of the association to serve as a catalyst for large-scale job creation among SA’s talented and qualified youth.

Mr Pritchard said that over the last two years, the organisation had filled a joint role of both a regional and national body.

The MD of the Rockefeller Foundation Africa regional office, Mamadou Biteye, said on Thursday that the foundation had identified the business process outsourcing sector as a perfect channel to assist in creating large-scale employment across not only SA, but Africa as a whole.

"In BPeSA, we have found a partner that can help us achieve our objectives and we are very excited to be working alongside them once more," he said.

The grant to BPeSA is part of the Rockefeller Foundation’s Digital Jobs Africa initiative, which aims to affect one-million lives in six countries in Africa by boosting sustainable information communication technology-enabled (ICT) employment opportunities and skills training for high-potential but disadvantaged African youth.

This would generate social and economic opportunities for those employed, their families and communities.