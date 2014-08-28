Western Cape launches free wireless internet in Atlantis

THE Western Cape provincial government is one step closer towards its goal of connecting the whole province to affordable internet, premier Helen Zille said on Wednesday.

The provincial government aims to provide universal access to the internet to all its residents by 2030 through technologies such as WiFi. The National Development Plan, a national government blueprint for socioeconomic development, recognises that broadband plays a crucial role in economic growth, development and job creation.

Ms Zille, economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde, and education MEC Debbie Schäfer on Wednesday officially launched free wireless internet in Atlantis, connecting 20,000 residents. The launch follows the rollout of free wireless in George on Monday, where an additional 20, 000 people will now be able to connect to the internet.

The Free WiFi initiative is a pilot project forming part of the Western Cape provincial government’s R1.3bn broadband plan to connect the province’s residents to affordable internet.

Ms Zille said on Wednesday that the free WiFi initiative would provide economic opportunities to residents.

"Residents of Atlantis will now have an opportunity to connect to the internet to access a range of opportunities including finding jobs, start and expand businesses and completing school projects," Ms Zille said.

"I encourage everyone to take advantage of this new facility and the range of economic opportunities it will provide access to".

Atlantis, a deprived town 40km north of Cape Town’s central business district, is one of the four areas chosen for the initial rollout of the free WiFi initiative. The other towns set to benefit are George, Robertson and Delft, a poor township on the outskirts of Cape Town.

In Atlantis, the Free WiFi project is being run by the nonprofit organisation Project Isizwe, in partnership with communications network operator Neotel.

Project Isizwe aims to connect people across South Africa to the internet, by facilitating the rollout of free WiFi in public spaces in low-income communities for the purpose of education, economic development and social inclusion.

While low-income schools in Atlantis have been chosen as the focal points for the WiFi project, the greater community will also benefit, with the estimated WiFi capacity that caters for 20,000 users in the area.

A fair usage policy will limit users to a data cap of 250 megabytes per device per day and prohibits access to certain websites to protect against abuse of the free service. Also, a specialised content portal, Tobetsa, will allow unlimited browsing of government online services, as well as educational and job-searching resources such as Wikipedia and Gumtree.

Mr Winde said the prohibitive cost of bandwidth had previously restricted access to internet for many.

"A five gigabyte bundle on a mobile device typically costs R362. Through this initiative, residents of Atlantis will be able to access that same amount of data for free over a month period," Mr Winde said. "It’s been proven that internet access is a major catalyst for job creation".

The World Bank estimates that every 10% increase in high-speed internet connections in developing countries results in a 1.3% increase in economic growth.