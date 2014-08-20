Vodacom to spend R1bn on upgrading Gauteng network

VODACOM would invest R1bn in upgrading its network and adding new base stations in Gauteng, it said on Tuesday.

The investment will improve data services and expand the company’s network capacity.

The growing demand for data services, triggered by the proliferation of, among other things, smartphones with value-added services and customer demand for converged voice and data services, is driving the broadband market in SA and the rest of southern Africa.

Vodacom’s upgrade will increase network capacity and provide improved voice quality and mobile data speeds in areas such as Soweto, Orange Farm, Alexandra, Tembisa, Mamelodi, Atteridgeville and Soshanguve, Vodacom managing executive for operations in Gauteng Shane Hibbard said. A large portion of the R1bn would be used to upgrade 3G coverage in the major townships, he said.

In the three months to June, Vodacom’s data revenue grew 18.4% to R2.9bn. The number of active smartphones and tablets rose 19.3% to 8-million devices. The average monthly data usage on smartphones increased 44.5% to 312 megabytes (MB) per device, and usage on tablets increased 43% to 848MB per device.

Vodacom is also extending its long-term evolution (LTE) sites in the province. LTE, or 4G, is a much faster wireless network.

“With 4G/LTE, video and music downloads can be accomplished in a fraction of the time of traditional 3G services. The areas we’ll be focusing on increasing LTE coverage are the business hubs and urban areas such as Pretoria, Bryanston and Rosebank, as well as in the major townships,” said Mr Hibbard.

The investment in adding more capacity to the network was vital as the company grew its customer base.

“Just cutting prices without increasing capacity is a recipe for congestion and unhappy customers,” Mr Hibbard said.

“To put all of this into perspective, data volumes on our network in SA increased around 70% over the last year. If that were road traffic, you could imagine the impact on traffic speeds and congestion.”

He said Vodacom’s approach had been to ramp up investment so that the company not only catered for the massive increase in data traffic but actually provided even more new capacity.