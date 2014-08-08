Nigeria helps MTN offset slide in SA

MTN’s largest market, Nigeria, grew revenue 21.5% to R27bn while in its second-largest, South Africa, revenue shrank 7% to R19bn during the six months ended June.

The cellphone network’s overall revenue grew 10.7% to R72.76bn, its interim results released on Thursday showed.

MTN CEO Sifiso Dabengwa said the decline in revenue in its home market was mainly due to lower outgoing voice revenue along with the cut in mobile termination rates ordered by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

MTN was working with the regulator in addressing concerns over the termination rates. "We are participating in the discussions with Icasa but we still have questions regarding the methodology," Mr Dabengwa said.

MTN chief financial officer Brett Goschen said the group would be reviewing the cost structure of operations in South Africa including possible retrenchments.

"The performance does put pressure and we have to look at the core structure and see were there are inefficiencies. There is a possibility of retrenchments but we try to redeploy resources first before we get to that."

Mr Dabengwa said MTN was not "going through wholesale retrenchments".

Regarding MTN South Africa’s recent leadership changes, which saw Zunaid Bulbulia appointed group chief operating executive with the incumbent, Ahmad Farroukh replacing Mr Bulbulia as CEO of MTN South Africa, he said: "We have indicated that we will continue to review the cost structure and are always looking for capabilities. We think bringing a new person helps; sometimes it’s best to bring a new set of eyes."

Mr Dabengwa said although MTN was under pressure from the termination rates, mobile customer subscriber growth improved largely as a result of focused and targeted promotions to the prepaid segment.

MTN’s fastest-growing sectors included data revenue, which jumped 38.9% to R12.7bn.

Thursday’s results showed that in Cameroon, MTN controls 62.5% of the market.

Syria’s data revenue increased 151.2%, bringing its contribution to 22% of total revenue.

The results released on Thursday showed that Nigeria has the lion’s share of the group’s operations, contributing close to 37% of total revenues.

World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck said the decline in MTN South Africa’s prepaid segment was "probably the lowest in three years".

Frost & Sullivan information and communication technologies industry analyst Joanita Roos said the competitive segmented offerings in combination with MTN’s improving network quality and capacity were the key factors supporting growth over the period.

The operator’s poor showing during that period was attributed to increased competition in South Africa’s telecoms space, but the company was taking steps, she said.

The recent change of guard in the MTN South Africa leadership was a positive step and showed a desire to turn around the fortunes of the telecom operator, Ms Roos observed.

Old Mutual Investment Group’s Electus Boutique telecoms analyst Greg Cort said despite a revenue decline for MTN South Africa "management indicated that they had gained back lost customers since dropping prices".