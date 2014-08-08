MiX set for 20.6% rise in subscription revenue

TECHNOLOGY firm MiX Telematics said on Thursday it expected subscription revenue for financial 2015 to rise as much as 20.6% to just over R1bn.

MiX provides tracking device technology to customers ranging from small fleet operators to those with more than 10,000 vehicles. It has customers in 112 countries across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North and South America.

Total revenue is expected to rise 8.9%-10.9% to between R1.38bn and R1.41bn. Revenue for the year to March was R1.27bn.

In the three months to June revenue grew 7% to R319.2m, while subscription revenue came to R236.6m, an increase of 21.8%. Subscribers increased by 23% year on year, with more than 462,700 at the end of June.

CEO Stefan Joselowitz said MiX started the year with solid sales momentum in many regions. However, in the first quarter it added fewer vehicles under subscription than expected "as we faced difficult macroeconomic conditions" in South Africa and political unrest in the Middle East, he said. "We are mindful South fricaA is more than 50% of our revenue and are monitoring the macroeconomic environment carefully."

Operating profit for the three months to June was R22.5m, from R37.3m a year earlier. The operating margin was 7.1%, against 12.5% for the first quarter of financial 2014.

In June, MiX said it would accelerate its operations in the Americas region, which promises significant revenue growth.

Mr Joselowitz said at the time that the Americas were an "enormous market for our products and services".

The region includes Canada, the US and Mexico. He said the Americas operation was still new and needed to be accelerated.

MiX derives most of its revenue from subscriptions to its fleet and mobile asset management solutions. Its operations in Africa make up 50% of global earnings.