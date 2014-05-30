SA’s IT ranking holds firm but broadband connectivity declines

WHILE South Africa’s overall ranking in the World Economic Forum’s 2014 global information technology (IT) report has stabilised at 70th of 148 countries, it has slipped in key categories that show stagnation and decline in internet connectivity.

Released earlier this week, the report is a key indicator of how well countries are connecting citizens and businesses to the global information highway.

The World Bank has identified broadband connectivity as a key catalyst for economic growth, with every 10% increase in connectivity enabling 1.38% growth in gross domestic product (GDP).

The National Development Plan defines broadband as 256kB per second, but by 2020 this is expected to increase to at least 2MB per second.

According to the World Economic Forum, South Africa’s speed has placed it in 73rd spot, a seven-place drop since last year. In terms of accessibility, South Africa is two places lower than last year, at 87.

South Africa’s prepaid mobile cellular tariffs a re among the highest in the world and places South Africa at 128, while in terms of fixed-line broadband internet, South Africa is at 91.

The report says South African connection speeds are slow at 2.1 megabits per second (Mbps), as the global average is 3.1Mbps. South Africa is far behind the top 10 countries, which have speeds of between 8.2Mbps, and 14.2Mbps.

Last year’s first quarter Akamai state of the internet report confirmed that S A had one of the lowest average internet connection speeds in the world.

Democratic Alliance MP Wilmot James said on Wednesday it was vital that South Africa meet a higher standard of internet and telecoms connectivity to stimulate economic growth and job creation.

"I urge Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies and the Minister of Telecommunications, Siyabonga Cwele, to prioritise this crucial economic resource and work together to ensure its improvement and expansion."

Social media expert David Duarte said telecommunications speeds had not kept up with demand. "The splitting up of the Department of Communications to create a new Department of Posts and Telecommunications looks like a divergent move. Connectivity is about infrastructure and not just about content."

Wireless Applications Providers Association chairwoman Ellie Hagopian said most businesses and all consumers were dependent on Telkom for fixed-line broadband access. She hoped the Vodacom takeover of fixed-line operator Neotel would create more competition in the telecom s wholesale arena.