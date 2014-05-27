BUSINESS DAY TV: Vodacom’s capability will give Neotel scope ‘to become more meaningful in SA’

SUNIL Joshi is CEO of Neotel.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Fixed-line operator Neotel has lifted the lid on its financials as it prepares for a R7bn takeover by Vodacom. Joining me on News Leader with more is MD and CEO Sunil Joshi.

Sunil ... why the change, why are you now reporting the numbers because previously you just gave us the percentage changes?

SUNIL JOSHI: It’s part of the evolution of our business and the journey we’re on where it’s always been about industry, and our growth and how we’re doing but, we’ve always received feedback from people like yourselves and the market, to say well we’d like to really understand some numbers behind the growth. So we made a decision this year to actually start with the numbers itself.

BDTV: And it comes at an opportune time when you’ve actually made a pretax profit for the first time since your launch ... how was the timing for this, had you expected to become profitable before now?

SJ: As an infrastructure business, what you do is, you invest a lot of money in the ground, and in our case, in capex and in fibre deployment and it’s over a period of time that you start getting a payback.

In the seven-and-a-half years that Neotel has been in operation in South Africa, we still call ourselves a start-up, and as a start-up business turning PPT positive is a huge milestone in our journey of our own evolution, and we’d like to thank our customers for their support over the seven-and-a-half years, and the 1,000-strong staff that are feverishly working away to make Neotel successful.

BDTV: You report a 23% rise in revenues, R3.9bn ... And with the announcements of the Vodacom takeover a couple of weeks ago, they said this would create a national service provider in the fixed enterprise space with R5bn in revenue. Now if you’re growing at 23% per year why would you need that additional R1bn in revenue that you would have as a unit within Vodacom?

SJ: If you really look at our growth, while it’s been good on a percentage standpoint, when you look at the overall market size, we’re still sub-scale.

We’ve put a significant investment in the ground but right now we do need the scale and investment synergies to come for us to really start making a much more meaningful play into South Africa; creating greater competition against the incumbent, as well as delivering innovative products and services, leveraging fixed to mobile converged technologies that really now bring us into a differentiated position, by combining the sub-scale businesses in a way together to become more competitive.

BDTV: You grew customers 28% ... a rise in business customers, 33% rise in retail and small enterprise customers, can you not achieve this scale without Vodacom?

SJ: What we’ve been doing, every year, in the last few years is we’ve been sharing results ... we’ve been growing our customer base but is that enough?

BDTV: Still 200,000 customers …

SJ: Yes 200,000 customers on the small enterprise retailers or call it consumer ... it’s still sub-scale, and I think it’s about leveraging or more so combining the asset base and combining the investment capability of the two entities, and the combined entity really becomes meaningful, and this transaction is really important for Neotel’s journey in the state we’re at and our future to really make ... as a combined entity, a substantive contribution to South Africa, and serving our customers with some of the cost focus they’ve got as well as the innovative technologies they’d like to use.

BDTV: Have any other bidders come to the fore because you talked about the fibre deployment you’ve put out ... you’ve also got all of those megahertz … things that other mobile operators must be attracted to as well?

SJ: Yes we entered into an exclusive phase with Vodacom in September 2013, and during the last six months we’ve been growing through a due diligence process with the Vodacom team, for them to better understand our business and see how our business operates and the conclusion of which is the agreement between the shareholders of Vodacom to acquire 100% of the equity of Neotel.

So we believe it’s a milestone, progress being made as far as the due diligence and the way forward, and our next step is to follow through on the regulatory and the Competition Commission process and filing the application and then making sure that the structures operating within South Africa are compliant, and then to get onto really adding value to South Africa.

BDTV: So you wouldn’t be open to another bidder coming forward that wants access to that spectrum of yours?

SJ: No, I think Neotel is a combination of three things. We are a very strong fibre-optic transmission capability on the back of which we have a reasonable business to business presence and spectrum being the third.

All three combined, not just spectrum alone, is really the capability that Neotel brings to bear ... however it’s still not scale enough to be able to compete in equal footing with some of the other service providers and incumbents in that way ... so this does position us to … then come in strongly into the market with a much more broader product and services capability.

BDTV: You mentioned approvals and you mentioned the competition authority ... Cell C has already set up plans to oppose the deal ... do you foresee any obstacles getting this past the regulators?

SJ: Everybody will have ... the industry will have their inputs to the regulator and so will we. I believe there are enough structures in place in South Africa to make the right decision for South Africa. We believe it is the right way forward for our respective businesses but also for South African businesses and customers.

BDTV: And benefits for your customers if this deal goes ahead ... what do they get out of this?

SJ: Increased investment ... increased scale. Today if any large enterprise asks us to connect 100% of the branches across South Africa, we’re limited by virtue of our physical footprint and presence.

Combining it with Vodacom’s capability gives us a much larger footprint, but also it gives us the investment scale to become more meaningful and a broader service for those large, medium as well as small and medium customers.

One of the interesting shifts is that we have three tectonic plates in our industry really playing against each other. One is the convergence on IP (internet protocol), which is voice data and radio on the fibre stack; second is the convergence on fixed and mobile, and the third is the IT&T (information technology and telecommunication) convergence ... and all these three tectonic plates are really playing against each other, which creates opportunities for service providers that can invest and have scale to deliver meaningful services for customers. And we see that as an area for growth.

BDTV: How would you fit into the broader Vodacom group if this deal does go ahead?

SJ: Well those are still to be worked through but I think the focus right now is…

BDTV: Not on you personally though…

SJ: Well Neotel, like I said, brings the capability which combines transmission, B2B flavour as well as the spectrum. These three are complementary to Vodacom’s existing stable of products and capability and it fits in quite nicely to then have ... I would call a strong competitive position and also to drive increased competition in the market, and make communications more affordable.

BDTV: Would you keep the Neotel branding because it’s obviously something you have built up over the last seven years and you have customers who have maybe crossed over from competitors specifically to join Neotel?

SJ: Those kinds of decisions are probably after the approval process comes through, that the new shareholders of Vodacom will have a decision to take ... that’s going to be at that point.

BDTV: You have said today that it’s business as usual in the meantime. The deal may or may not go ahead, so you’re investing another R500m in Capex this year ... Where’s that going and how’s this year shaping up so far?

SJ: For us it’s important for the deal to go ahead and of course we’ll put the application in for the right consideration to happen but in the interim we will be deploying R500m of capex this year.

Eighty percent of that capex is focused on network expansion and expansion of fibre footprint; 20% is for its IT to really drive efficiency and productivity gains etcetera in the business. So as we look at continuing to serve our customers, growing our fibre footprint, it’s about continuing to drive innovative products as well during the course of the year.

BDTV: And remaining profitable?

SJ: ... and remaining profitable which is on our path to profitability.

BDTV: I’m sure we’ll be chatting to you in the not too distant future about the deal but thank you very much for coming through today.