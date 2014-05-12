WPP expands African footprint with Quirk deal

WHICH is the most influential company in SA? Retailer Pick n Pay? Financial services group First Rand? Mining conglomerate Anglo American? Or could it be a UK company, Wire & Plastic Products?

That was the original name of Sir Martin Sorrell’s business before he shortened it to WPP, the London-based communications conglomerate that this week tightened its grip on the South African market with news of its impending control of leading digital marketing agency Quirk. The deal is subject to approval by SA’s Competition Commission.

WPP and Sir Martin have been on a steady acquisition drive in SA in recent years, buying into many of the local market’s rising stars. Advertising agencies The Jupiter Drawing Room, Ireland/Davenport and MetropolitanRepublic have all been drawn into the net, along with digital specialists Aqua and Native, and public relations consultancy Arcay.

Add to these the local arms of WPP’s global holdings — such as advertisers Ogilvy & Mather, Young & Rubicam, Grey and JWT; market researchers TNS and Millward Brown; brand specialists such as Added Value and Brand Union; and media strategists such as MEC, MediaCom and MindShare — and it becomes apparent that WPP has immense influence on how South Africans think, spend and even vote. Political parties have been among agency clients down the years.

Other global groups have sniffed around SA for possible conquests but WPP has been particularly voracious. Given its stated desire to increase digital capacity, the pursuit of the Quirk deal was always a likelihood. Sir Martin confirmed this week: "WPP has been watching Quirk for a while and we feel strongly that now is the right time for us to join forces."

In fact, it happened earlier than expected for CEO Rob Stokes, who founded the agency in 1999. He soon realised a bigger partner would bring rewards — "I can’t find many examples of agency founders living off dividends" — but it was not until 2010, when he hired corporate finance expert Andrew Allison as chief financial officer, that a clear plan emerged to knock Quirk into saleable shape.

The idea was to be marriageable by 2015 but WPP came calling early. Other suitors showed interest but Mr Stokes said WPP "offered the culture fit we were looking for".

WPP claims to be the world’s largest communications services group, with annual billings of $72.3bn last year and revenue of $17.3bn. No one is saying how much the Quirk deal will cost — or even how big a controlling interest WPP is buying — but the new parent will not be breaking the bank for a business with consolidated revenue of about R140m in the year to February, and gross assets of about R68m.

Its clients include Distell, Capitec, Woolworths, Hollard, Makro, Unilever and Caltex.

The Quirk deal has a number of advantages for WPP. It will push the group towards its five-year target of earning 40%-45% of total revenue from digital, up from the current 35%. More importantly, it will help WPP increase its exposure to Africa outside SA, which lags the rest of the world in digital marketing. In the UK, digital accounts for more than 50% of total advertising spending. In SA the share is barely one-third of that. In the rest of Africa, it is even less.

Quirk has three offices in SA and one in Kenya. The WPP bank account will help it expand into other parts of the continent.

Mr Stokes says: "Quirk has always held massive ambitions to expand our service offerings across the African continent and our relationship with WPP will ensure that this becomes a reality far quicker than we could otherwise have dreamed."

Quirk also has a presence in London, acting as a consultancy for companies hoping to break into Africa and other emerging markets.

Though digital remains at the core of Quirk’s business, the agency has developed into what Mr Stokes calls "a marketing agency for a digital world". At a time when traditional advertising agencies like Ogilvy are increasing their digital skills, Quirk has led the move in the opposite direction, taking digital into traditional marketing and advertising.

Last year it hired two of the country’s top advertising creatives — Ogilvy’s Fran Luckin and JWT’s Conn Bertish — to help it make the transition.

The Quirk acquisition is unlikely to be WPP’s last in SA, or in Africa.

After becoming CE of Wire & Plastic Products, which manufactured wire shopping baskets, in 1986, Sir Martin embarked on an advertising buying spree, including hostile takeovers of J Walter Thompson in 1987 and Ogilvy in 1989. WPP’s growth has barely slowed since then. One commentator likened Sir Martin to a great white shark. "Great whites cannot stop swimming; if they do, they suffocate and die."