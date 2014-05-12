Net1 out to ‘expand products and reach’

NET1 Mobile Solutions, a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Net1 UEPS Technologies, said on Thursday it would expand its products and geographical reach through acquisitions and would innovate new technologies, as it diversified beyond traditional payment solutions.

"We are diversifying the business geographically and the product range demographically. We continue to be interested in strategic purchases that will further enhance the business," said Philip Belamant, MD of Net1 Mobile Solutions.

Net1 Mobile Solutions has a number of new products that will be rolled out in the coming months to enable consumers to make secure mobile payments and other related services, such as the purchasing of prepaid utilities.

The company will also launch an online jobs portal assisting mainly blue-collar workers and will link them directly with employers.

Net1 Mobile Solutions restructured its operations 18 months ago to house mobile and technology products and services of the group.

Its current range of technology solutions is interlinked and enables the company to provide a wide range of products to clients.

Its products include a mobile virtual card generation application, a prepaid sales and distribution platform, and the manufacturing of card chips and SIM cards.

"We see mobile access as a communication and business facilitation channel between the provider and the consumer," Mr Belamant said.

Net1 Mobile Solutions is the third-largest contributor in the group, and had achieved more than 300% growth year on year, he said.

The South African transaction-based activities reported a 41% rise in revenue to $64.9m for the three months to March, driven by low-margin transaction fees generated by social grant beneficiaries, and incremental prepaid airtime sales driven by the roll-out of products.

Net1 group has been embroiled in a legal tussle over the R10bn social grant distribution tender.

Last month, the Constitutional Court declared the contract invalid and ordered the rerun of the process. But Net1’s Cash Paymaster Services remains tied into the contract as the court suspended the declaration of invalidity pending the new tender.

On Friday, shares in payment group Net1 rose 9.83% to close at R105 after the company reported that earnings per share soared 840% in dollar terms to $0.47 for the three months to March.

In rand terms, the earnings per share surged 1,079%.

Revenue for the period rose 24% in dollar terms to $138.1m

Serge Belamant, chairman and CEO of Net1 group, said: "Despite the many distractions faced by the company during the last two years our staff members have maintained focus" and delivered "sterling results under adverse circumstances".