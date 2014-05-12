Liquid to put $200m into cable in Africa

LIQUID Telecom plans to spend about $200m in the next 18 months to roll out more kilometres of fibreoptic cable network across sub-Saharan Africa, CEO Nic Rudnick said last week.

The company has completed the back-haul network between Johannesburg and Beitbridge, in Limpopo, on the Zimbabwe border. The back-haul, sold at wholesale rates, will transmit data and voice traffic to the core network owned by various operators.

Liquid already has more than 15,000km of fibreoptic cable, carrying traffic across many countries in sub-Saharan Africa. This network had resulted in the improved quality of voice calls and data download and upload, as well as reduced communications costs, said Mr Rudnick.

Liquid said that before its fibre network was commercialised, international calls between some of the affected countries were carried by satellite. Having a fibreoptic network would help improve telecommunications services.

Liquid is majority-owned by Econet Wireless, started by Zimbabwean Strive Masiyiwa.

The expansion of the network will expand Liquid’s geographical footprint, with three countries outside the Southern African region expected to be added.

The bulk of the investment will be in fibre to business premises in key countries in sub-Saharan Africa. In SA, Liquid will expand its coverage in Limpopo, where it will roll out a fibreoptic network in selected towns such as Tzaneen.

"The area will receive fibre for the first time," Mr Rudnick said.

In addition to the network infrastructure, Liquid has launched digital services for businesses including cloud services and backup technologies, and will develop more services for consumers. These digital services include video on demand, an area of focus especially for telecommunications service providers.