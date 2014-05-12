Altron buys out empowerment stake in Bytes

ELECTRONICS group Altron is reviewing black economic empowerment deals across its businesses and had bought out the 27% stake owned by its empowerment partners in its Bytes subsidiary for R669m, the company said on Friday.

Altron CEO Robert Venter said the review of the empowerment structures would "align" the group’s broad-based black economic empowerment.

He said the review "is one of the many steps Altron has taken recently to streamline and elevate the group".

The review follows the delisting of Altech last year to enable investors a single entry point to the Altron group of companies. Previous empowerment deals at Altron subsidiaries Altech and Powertech were at business unit levels.

The Bytes shares had been sold to an empowerment consortium led by Kagiso Strategic Investments in 2004. Kagiso Strategic Investments is indirectly owned by Kagiso Tiso Holdings.

After the delisting of Altech, Altron combined the businesses of Altech and Bytes to form the Altron Telecommunications, Multimedia and Information Technology subsidiary.

The Bytes empowerment share buyback would be "value-enhancing for Altron’s shareholders, and we consider it to be an excellent allocation of capital", Mr Venter said.

Mr Venter said the restructuring project, which includes the integration of Altech and Bytes, the introduction of shared services and a drive to increase innovation and business development, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2016.

He said Altron was moving from being an investment holding company to being an operating entity.

"In our new structure we are not only able to run the business more efficiently, but provide better products, services and solutions to our customers," he said.

According to Altron, Kagiso Strategic Investments decided to sell its shares because it had "determined … that from a timing perspective, it is opportune for it to realise the value of its investment in Bytes SA".

Bytes CEO Rob Abraham said the partnership with Kagiso Tiso Holdings had seen "significant benefits" for both organisations and had demonstrated that the principles of broad-based black economic empowerment could be "applied in a very positive manner".

Bytes has been a strong performer in the Altron group over the past few years. In the six months to August last year Bytes’s revenue rose 18% to R4.1bn. Headline earnings for the Bytes group were up 14% to R133m.

Last month, Altron said it expected headline earnings per share for the year to February to be 35%-45% higher compared with the same period last year. Basic earnings per share were expected to be between 280% and 300% higher against the previous loss of 99c per share. Altron said Bytes had continued to perform strongly and while gross margins had remained under pressure, and revenue had shown "robust growth" both in local and international operations.

Altech had recovered strongly after the disposal of its loss-making East and West African operations, said Altron.

While Altech’s revenue growth had been relatively muted, profitability had "recovered strongly on pleasing performances" out of its main operations and despite a number of significant once-off costs, said Altron.

On Friday, Altron shares closed up 1.45% at R24.55.