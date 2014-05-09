Net1 stock jumps after company reports rise in earnings

SHARES in payment group Net1 rose 9.38% by midday on Friday to trade at R105 after the company reported that earnings per share soared 840% in dollar terms to $0.47 for the three months to March.

In rand terms the earnings per share surged 1,079%.

Revenue for the period rose 24% in dollar terms to $138.1m. In rand terms the increase was 60%.

The performance was attributed to, among other things, the increased contribution from Net1’s South Korean unit and the expansion of the financial services offerings.

Serge Belamant, chairman and CEO of Net1, said "despite the many distractions faced by the company during the last two years our staff members have maintained focus" and delivered "sterling results under adverse circumstances".

Net1 has been embroiled in a legal battle over a multibillion-rand social grant tender.

Last month the Constitutional Court ruled that the tender process followed by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), in awarding a contract to Net1, was constitutionally invalid. The declaration of invalidity of the contract was upheld, but suspended until a new tender is awarded, or for the remainder of the existing contract period if no tender is awarded.

Mr Belamant said the publication of any new Sassa tender may take some time and "we are ready to propose an enhanced version of our current UEPS/EMV solution, which would continue to provide Sassa with the business functionality which they described in detail during the legal processes".

The UEPS enables the affordable delivery of financial products and services to the world’s unbanked and under-banked population.

Mr Belamant said Net1’s technology had already saved the South African public purse in excess of R3bn, with the removal of more than a million invalid grants.

The group has completed registration of social-grant beneficiaries and incurred implementation-related costs, including smart card costs, of about $20.6m during the quarter to March.

Net1’s net income also surged 818% to $21.6m.

Herman Kotzé, chief financial officer of Net1, expects the "momentum from the execution of our strategy to continue driving top and bottom line growth".

The group expects fundamental earnings per share of $1.90 in the 2014 fiscal year, assuming a constant currency base of R8.71 against the dollar.