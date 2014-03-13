Technology firm EOH eyes 25% revenue surge from Africa

TECHNOLOGY company EOH’s expansion into the rest of the continent has the potential to yield 25% growth in revenue in the next three years, according to CEO Asher Bohbot.

He said on Wednesday that while it was still early days to project the growth potential outside South Africa, if the operations could make 25% in three years, "that will be great".

EOH was the best-performing company on the JSE last year and has consistently delivered strong financial results in the past 15 years. Mr Bohbot said the company would continue its foray into Africa by capitalising on its existing activities in 14 countries, increasing its in-country presence and providing full products and services in those markets.

He sees growth coming from the public, energy and mining sectors in those countries.

EOH is involved in the development of software applications, and also manages the information and technology infrastructure of companies, among other things. Last year, the group spent R756m buying several companies including Sybrin Group, a software company that gave EOH access to a number of countries on the continent.

Other acquisitions were concluded to consolidate and complement EOH’s service offerings in its consulting, managed services, human capital and industrial technology businesses. EOH has operations in 14 African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, and Tanzania.

The operations contributed less than 10% of the total revenue of R3.3bn for the six months to January, it said on Wednesday.

Frost & Sullivan research analyst Ankit Trivedi said the Sybrin acquisition "perfectly aligns with the implementation plan of EOH’s growth strategy of rapid African expansion and enhanced vertical focus".

EOH has a low gearing and Mr Bohbot said it would use its cash resources to expand, but, if the need arose, it would raise debt.

The group’s cash increased by 47.5% to R785m, placing EOH in a strong financial position, he said. EOH grew after-tax profit attributable to shareholders for the six months to January by 49.4% to R244m.

Revenue rose 38.4% to R3.3bn. Diluted headline earnings per share rose 35.2% to 209.9c.

EOH attributed the growth to a combination of organic growth and recent acquisitions. Two-thirds of it was organic.

Revenue from the services segment rose 42% to R2.4bn, software sales were up 20.8% to R423m, and infrastructure sales increased 39.3% to R527m.

The overall operating margin stands at 10.1%.

The services division has emerged as the biggest revenue contributor as the demand trends have shifted from software and infrastructure products to "corresponding services as the latter offers painless upgrades, lower initial costs, and customers enjoy the possibility of plugging in and subscribing to services via the internet", said Frost & Sullivan’s Mr Trivedi.

"This is also a welcome trend for service vendors like EOH since the service model enables scalability," he said.