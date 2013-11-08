Tertiary Education Network hails success of TV ‘white spaces’ trial

THE use of the empty channels in TV broadcast signals would be an ideal technology to make internet connectivity available in historically disadvantaged areas, where the laying of cables is often expensive and takes a long time to install, says TV white spaces project manager for the Tertiary Education Network (Tenet) Arno Hart.

TV white spaces are the areas between the broadcasting signals of TV broadcast channels, which are deliberately left clear to minimise interference. Advances in technology mean that the TV spectrum can now be used far more efficiently than it is at the moment.

The advantage of TV white spaces is that low-frequency signals can travel longer distances, making the technology well suited to provide low-cost connectivity to rural communities with poor telecommunications infrastructure.

It is also used for expanding coverage of wireless broadband in densely populated urban areas.

Year-long trial proves successful

On Friday, US internet giant Google along with Tenet, CSIR Meraka Institute, the Wireless Access Providers Network, e-Schools Network and Carlson Wireless, announced the end of a trial to use the white-space broadcast signals for internet connectivity.

This follows an announcement earlier this week by the Western Cape Provincial Government that it is embarking on a R3m project to start rolling out free internet connectivity to some of the province’s most disadvantaged areas.

The trial took place in the suburb of Bellville in Cape Town, and involved placing a radio mast connected to 10 local schools on top of the University of Stellenbosch Medical School.

The participating schools, previously equipped with slow and unreliable internet connections, experienced high-speed broadband access for the first time. Teachers were able to use videos in lesson plans and update their websites and e-mail parents more frequently. Students could also conduct research using rich media educational materials and, because the service was better and faster, teachers and students were able to spend more time online.

Mr Hart says such a project would be ideal for the use of TV white space technology.

"TV white space technology does not replace any other technology (such as fibre optic cables or cellular), but rather complements them in a very cheap but efficient manner," he says.

The Bellville trial had pushed the technology envelope in that they used areas in the spectrum between two adjacent TV channels with no interference being recorded, says Mr Hart.

"This trial and some others around the country have conclusively shown that all the scientific and technical knowledge is there, and is sufficient to develop sound regulations," Mr Hart says.

US software group Microsoft is conducting a similar trial in Polokwane and in two other African countries — Kenya and Tanzania.

"US laws on the use of TV white space prohibit this practice but we successfully did it here and this shows how efficient the technology is," he says.

Regulation

The next step would be for the national telecommunications regulator the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa to develop regulations governing the future use of TV white space.

There are two established laws that govern computer network demand.

The first is Moore’s Law, which states that the growth of computing power doubles every 18 months, or roughly 60% per year.

The second is Nielsen’s Law, which states that bandwidth capacity increases to the end user — the person using the computer — by about 50% every 12 months.

This means that bandwidth growth is slower than the increase in computer power, but the more computer power there is, the bigger the increase in demand for bandwidth. Added to that is the demand caused, especially in developing countries, by new users wanting to access the internet.

Furthermore, there is a general demand for a rapid, yet cheap means to roll out internet connectivity to underdeveloped areas.

According to an international telecommunications report on the impact of broadband on the economy released last year, for every 10% increase in broadband penetration levels between 0.9 to 1.5 percentage points could be added to a country’s gross domestic product growth.