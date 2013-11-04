Poynting renews Aucom cautionary

MANUFACTURING group Poynting on Monday renewed a cautionary announcement as it was completing the acquisition of African Union Communications (Aucom) for R49.5m, the company said.

In September, Poynting said the deal would "considerably enlarge the company and give (it) further diversification".

Aucom operates in the digital TV infrastructure-integration and supply market in Africa.

Poynting designs, manufactures and supplies antennas and telecommunications products to the cellphone network provider and defence markets, in South Africa and internationally.

The push by African countries, including South Africa, to convert from analogue to digital TV should provide Aucom the potential to "thrive over the next five to 10 years", Poynting said.

The group aims to achieve turnover of R1bn in the next three to five years through acquisitions and organic growth.

In September, Poynting reported full-year revenue of R93.7m, from R80.9m last year. Diluted headline earnings per share were 10.39c from 8.04c.

The two main divisions of Poynting, commercial and defence, grew revenue 10.97% and 36.57% to R43.4m and R47.3m, respectively.

The defence business is focused on the electronic warfare market, which consists of monitoring, jamming and direction-finding antennas.

The commercial and defence divisions’ exports increased marginally, with the largest contribution coming from Europe and North America.