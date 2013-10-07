Free-to-air satellite channels will bring choice to television viewers

THE launch of two new free-to-air satellite stations in South Africa in the next few weeks signals a new era for the local broadcasting market, with the biggest beneficiaries expected to be content providers and customers, says satellite provider SES.

While the new platforms are still owned by existing players, they provide choice for consumers who are unable to afford pay-TV services or who cannot receive broadcast signals through the traditional terrestrial technology.

Broadcaster e.tv’s sister company, Platco, will launch free-to-air satellite service OpenView HD, while signal distributor Sentech will launch a similar service called Freevision.

The channels on those platforms will be competing for a slice of the advertising pie. A recent report on the outlook for entertainment and media in South Africa by PwC shows that television advertising revenues could reach R15.1bn in 2017 from R11.4bn last year. Most of it will come from organic growth, fuelled by growing audiences, and greater competition among broadcasters and advertisers for their attention.

Relatively favourable macroeconomic conditions could also boost the revenues, the report states.

The senior vice-president: commercial in Africa, for SES, Ibrahima Guimba-Saidou, says the company believes "we are on the brink of a tipping point in the broadcast industry, which signals the beginning of a new era on the continent. And, in my opinion, broadcast will eventually generate more revenue than cellphones." SES is the satellite provider for OpenView and pay-TV company TopTV.

Mukoma Attorneys’ broadcasting lawyer Avhasei Mukoma says more broadcasting players in the market will allow the local production sector to grow, provided such companies source their content locally.

He says the regulator should have opened the market a long time ago so that it could reduce the barrier to entry for new players. "The playing field is not level ; the incumbent has an unfair advantage over new players," Mr Mukoma says.

The free-to-air market has been dominated by the public broadcaster and e.tv, but the growth of MultiChoice is posing a threat to the free-to-air industry. According to reports, household access to free-to-air services has declined as more people subscribe to pay-TV services.

SA, along with other countries on the continent, is migrating from analogue broadcasting to digital, which will also result in more channels on the terrestrial platform. But the launch of free-to-air satellite services ahead of digital terrestrial TV (DTT) could be seen as undermining the migration process.

Mr Guimba-Saidou says both platforms — terrestrial and satellite — are complementary because, in some areas, the terrestrial signal is poor, and thus using satellite will be ideal.

"Competition is good for consumers, and for content providers. The industry also needs to have more options that complement each other … to reach the masses in a more cost-effective way," he says.

Sentech says the broadcasting digital migration policy recognises that 100% digital migration in SA will be achieved through DTT, supported by other platforms such as satellite.

The National Association of Manufacturers in Electronics Components, whose members include the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa, will "flight its content on any platform as long as those platforms offer easy and affordable access to especially the historically disadvantaged," says the association’s president, Keith Thabo.

He agrees that the new satellite free-to-air channels will not undermine or threaten DTT, and the two must run in parallel "unless those owning the channel have other motives".

"Given (that ) there are areas where the terrestrial broadcast signal cannot be picked up, satellite becomes an alternative to ensure that our people in far-flung areas receive a television signal like everybody else," says Mr Thabo.

SES says satellite technology goes beyond broadcasting signals and is increasingly used for other services, such as broadband. SES will launch a satellite next year, focusing on Africa.

"I foresee that the roll-out of satellite technology will be similar to what happened when the internet first came on stream," says Mr Guimba-Saidou. "At first, it was only used for browsing websites, and has now grown to permeate all aspects of human activity."

SES is eyeing new markets in Africa and plans to open an office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.