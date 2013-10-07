A few large deals flatter ISA results

ALTX-listed information security group ISA Holdings on Friday reported "a good set of results" for the six months ending in August, with profit after tax up 41% to R7.4m.

CEO Clifford Katz said in the group’s results commentary that the performance of the company was "underpinned by a high proportion of recurring revenues, a robust balance sheet and strong cash flows".

ISA’s turnover rose 57% compared to the same period last year, although the "dramatic upturn" was mainly attributed to a few large new solution sales achieved in the period.

Mr Katz said while this appeared encouraging, "it is important to appreciate that the timing of these large deals is somewhat unpredictable and has an unnerving way of exaggerating our figures to the upside if achieved in a specific reporting period".

Conversely, figures would be exaggerated downwards if deals were missed, "as witnessed in our previous reporting period".

Mr Katz said what was more encouraging was the steady rate of growth from ISA’s recurring revenue structures, and from the group’s "higher-margin yielding services-derived sales".

ISA, through its main operating subsidiary Information Security Architects, provides network, internet and information security solutions to sub-Saharan Africa. Recurring revenue, which was within the target range at 58% of turnover, grew 16%. Services-derived sales also grew "a satisfactory" 12%.

But Mr Katz said gross margin pressure had "continued to plague our profitability levels" and reduced profit before other income and expenses from 42% to 35% of turnover.

While margin erosion "is systemic to the broader ICT (information and communications technology) industry", including the niche IT security segment, "management remains determined to combat the effects on the business".

While ISA remained optimistic about the long term, Mr Katz said investors should expect " erratic performance in the short-term due to the heavy weighting of our new solution sales on our overall results".

The drivers for the information and IT security industry "continue to support our strategy and we have little doubt the strength of the underlying business, capital structures and market positioning will continue

A final dividend of R9.6m for the year ended February 2013 was declared, representing a distribution of 5.2c per share.