Telematics: the new technology frontier

SOUTH Africa’s rapidly expanding telematics industry, shorthand for vehicle tracking and fleet management, has quietly wooed to these shores a number of foreign investors who are looking for pockets of value in emerging markets.

But the standout performer has been Mix Telematics, which scooped a R600m cash injection from US-based investors in August.

MiX Telematics, the small-cap company that listed on the JSE as recently as 2007, is making rapid inroads into a number of export markets.

Thousands of customers rely on its stolen-vehicle recovery service, Matrix Vehicle Tracking.

This has sparked a surge in MiX Telematics’ share price as investors gave management’s strategy the nod. In the past 12 months, its stock has spiked more than 154%, giving it a market value of R4.5bn.

But can MiX Telematics continue to build on this momentum, or is the share near its plateau?

The signs are good: last month, MiX said its subscription revenue for the first quarter of financial 2014 was up 22% to R194m, with the number of vehicles it covered up 29%. Its stock trades on a price:earnings ratio of 28, which is not cheap — but if MiX’s trajectory continues, it would still be a compelling investment.

The Americans clearly believe there is plenty of scope for growth. Overseas investors are now in hot pursuit of telematics companies, which are being seen as the next frontier for technology companies.

Last month, while US-based rival Omnitracs was being bought by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for $800m from global firm Qualcomm, MiX Telematics’ American Depositary Shares (ADSs) were snapped up by US-based global asset manager Massachusetts Financial Services Company (MFS).

The development means MFS, which manages more than $360bn in institutional and mutual funds, now indirectly owns over 5.18% of the issued shares of MiX Telematics.

But what attracted the Boston-based MFS to MiX Telematics?

Its US-based spokesman, Dan Flaherty, says the company does not generally discuss its buying and selling decisions on an individual basis.

“In general, we take a bottom-up, or fundamental approach to selecting securities, typically favouring companies trading at attractive valuations with strong cash flow and competitive strength,” Mr Flaherty said.

Either way, it’s clear that MFS’s share purchase is a vote of confidence in the South African company’s growth strategy. But this also raises the question: is MiX Telematics not exposing itself to becoming an acquisition target?

Megan Pydigadu, MiX Telematics financial director, recently revealed that there were as many as 10 telematics players globally who have more than 300,000 subscribers each.

Ms Pydigadu said: “A lot of those are only in one region, whereas MiX Telematics operate in 112 regions, so we think we’re strategically differentiated from others.”

She also told Business Day’s Investors Monthly that MiX Telematics’ intention was to be a dominant player on the global stage.

This could make MiX Telematics another South African success story to follow in the footsteps of Naspers and the MTN Group, which have grown into global firms through savvy strategic acquisitions.

MiX Telematics was established in 1996 in South Africa, two years after the first democratic election. In 2007, its shares floated on the JSE.

This year, it listed on the New York Stock Exchange, raising close to R600m in capital from US-based investors.

That capital could be properly deployed to make more strategic acquisitions, something the company appears to be keen on.

Last month, there were signs that the company would pursue aggressive expansion and acquisitions.

MiX Telematics opened an office in São Paulo, Brazil, and indicated that the move signified the company’s focus on increasing its market penetration and growing its market share in Brazil as well as the greater Latin America region.

What helps the company is that it is not overly exposed to any one country or continent, indicating less risk compared to its peers.

MiX Telematics has a presence in 112 countries, and has an advantage of operating across six continents. It also has a network of more than 130 fleet partners globally.

Worldwide, it manages more than 376,000 mobile assets — trucks, buses, vans, cars, motorbikes and trailers.

MiX Telematics’ rival TomTom Business Solutions, which recently bought Spanish group Coordina, operates in Europe, the US and South Africa, covering more than 300,000 vehicles. Qualcomm’s Omnitracs, one of the market leaders in fleet tracking in the world, operates in North America, Latin America and Europe.

The expected growth in the global telematics certainly appears to be on a big charm offensive for MiX Telematics and other companies seeking to dominate this sector.

This momentum is also fuelled by the fact that, as stated by professional services firm EY in its latest report, The Quest for Telematics 4.0, there is no single player that holds a dominant position in the telematics market yet, and “we believe no one will ever own it alone”.

Whatever scenario plays out, MiX Telematics has come of age and is marching along with intensity. It might give the management and boards of rival global telematics companies’ sleepless nights.

MiX Telematics is a company to watch closely in the next few months and years. If all goes well, it could be South Africa’s next big thing.

• Lourie is the editor of Techfinancials.co.za.

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times