Surprise cellphone cost cuts

EARNINGS of the biggest mobile operators could be hit hard if the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) cuts “mobile termination” costs dramatically.

On Friday, after the market closed, the regulator issued a shock proposal to cut the cost of terminating a call from one network to another by 75%, phased in over three years.

While this may be good news for the South African consumer, mobile operators and their shareholders won’t share in the enthusiasm as it could have a significant impact on earnings.

Late on Friday night, the three cellular operators were playing their cards close to their chests on the impact of the new proposals.

Vodacom spokesman Richard Boorman said the group was studying proposed changes to determine what the impact would be.

Cell C spokesperson Karin Fourie said the company needed time to crunch the numbers to assess the impact before commenting.

MTN did not respond to requests for comment.

A termination rate is the amount paid by one network to another for connecting a call. So if a Vodacom customer calls someone on a different network such as MTN, Cell C or 8ta, Vodacom has to pay the other operator to move the call over to its network.

The going rate now is about 40c a minute, but Icasa’s draft plan proposes that this should slide to 10c a minute in three years. The rate was reduced from R1.25 a minute in 2010.

However, Icasa says there is still “ineffective competition in the market” — hence the new plan to level the playing field.

MTN and Vodacom are likely to be the main losers of this new regulation, while smaller rivals Cell C and 8Ta are likely to benefit to a greater extent.

Though consumers, who have already seen call rates drop markedly over the past few years, could benefit, Icasa’s proposals may spook investors in Vodacom and MTN when markets open on Monday.

Telecom analyst Dobek Pater said termination fees in South Africa were quite high compared with those of other markets.

“If the proposed three-year slide gets pushed through, it will bring the country more in line with the global average,” he said.

Toby Shapshak, writer and telecoms pundit, described this as a dramatic and profound move from Icasa. It was likely to have a significant effect on call costs for consumers. “Clearly they are telling the major telecoms operators that they need to bring down call costs for consumers,” he said.

But, as Mr Shapshak pointed out, the implications for companies like Vodacom and MTN would be quite severe, putting further pressure on once-lucrative margins that continue to be eroded by Icasa’s effort to reduce call termination rates.

Insiders believe that new Communications Minister Yunus Carrim has given Icasa the necessary muscle to make changes needed in the industry.

“While the announcement comes from the regulator, it’s clear they would not have had the confidence to do this if they did not have the backing of Minister Carrim. He has shown in the short time he’s had the post that he intends to be an active and decisive minister, which the telecoms industry really needs,” said Mr Shapshak.

Stakeholders would have 14 working days after the Government Gazette notice appears to submit written comments on the draft regulations. “We expect the final rates to be implemented by March,” said Icasa spokesman Paseka Maleka.

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times