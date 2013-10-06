Newbies no threat to MultiChoice

DOMINANT pay-TV provider MultiChoice will be keenly guarding its premium sports broadcasting rights as more rivals enter the market, some of them free to air.

This week, Sentech’s Freevision platform was launched in Johannesburg, shortly after Platco Digital unveiled its OpenView HD platform about two weeks ago. With more choices, MultiChoice’s only draw card on the DStv platform appears to be its sports rights, something new entrants do not have.

Sasha Naryshkine, equities analyst at asset management firm Vestact, said: “If you do not have the sport, you are not relevant.”

“Why did Top TV not crush DStv? No sport. Why are there hundreds of thousands of new subscriptions to the DStv Compact model? Because they own, very successfully, the rights for the PSL, and do a really fine job of broadcasting them. Nobody wants to watch ‘delayed live’ TV.”

Platco Digital is a subsidiary of Sabido Investments, a media company which also owns e.tv. It has an initial line-up of 16 channels. Freevision has 38 channels.

Sentech CEO Setumo Mohapi said Freevision was a gap-filler for areas outside the reach of the digital terrestrial television (DTT) transmission network.

The platform’s channel list will be expanded to carry the SABC’s and e.tv’s DTT channels once the tussle between MultiChoice — a subsidiary of Naspers — and e.tv over the DTT set-top box control system has been resolved.

OpenView requires users to pay a one-off amount of about R1,599 (dependent on retailer) for a decoder and dish. After that they will enjoy the service for life.

Freevision’s service is slightly cheaper, with the one-off installation cost starting at R1,350.

Asked how Platco would monetise the platform, MD Maxwell Nonge said: “The channels we carry pay us carriage fees.”

Whether the new entrants present a threat for DStv, which charges about R599.99 for a standard definition decoder with an installation, as well as monthly subscription fees for its bouquets, remains to be seen. Top TV operator On Digital Media, unable to compete, recently laid a complaint with the Competition Commission over DStv’s refusal to share its exclusive long-term sport broadcasting rights to other operators.

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times