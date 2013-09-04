Well-timed connection for Nokia

FROM a timing perspective, Microsoft’s $7.17bn takeover of fading cellphone giant Nokia’s handset operation could not have turned out better if it was looking to play a bigger role in Africa.

The deal, announced on Tuesday, will see the struggling Finnish group benefit from the technology mainstay’s cash holdings of $76bn, giving it a leg-up on rivals Apple and Samsung. Samsung replaced Nokia as the world’s largest cellphone maker last year.

Analysts say the change in ownership will give Nokia a boost in expanding its presence on the continent. With Microsoft’s backing and a range of devices tailored to African conditions, it will be positioned to establish itself in markets where cellphone penetration is still relatively low.

Frost & Sullivan information and communication technologies head Ian Duvenage said that although the penetration rate of 63% in Africa is low compared to the global rate of 96%, the disparity is even bigger when compared to some countries on the continent, where it is as low 20% to 25%.

Mr Duvenage pointed out that Microsoft and Nokia have well established roots on the continent. Nokia accounts for about 50% of phones in South Africa and it is not unforeseeable that it will target countries that have very low penetration to cement its presence in Africa.

He said that if the companies had waited to push the deal through, there was a chance they would have missed the opportunity because cut-rate rivals from China could have easily stolen a march on them while Nokia was sorting itself out.

Strategy Worx CEO Steven Ambrose also expects Nokia to gain from Microsoft’s backing and foresees the device maker once again becoming a major player, not only in Africa but globally.

He said Nokia had delivered good devices but was unable to get its marketing strategy right as it was under constant fire.

But he now "expects a total push" to get devices into the hands of subscribers.

Mr Ambrose said it was not unforeseeable that Nokia’s share of the global market will jump from 5% to 20% in the next few years.

The takeover comes as mobile operators are increasingly looking for devices like smartphones that can easily interact with the internet. Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said recently that the group was hoping to introduce a $50 entry-level smartphone in South Africa.

Mr Ambrose said it is unlikely that Nokia will aim for this market as it already has the impressive Asha feature phone, which comes with many embedded internet facilities.

Mr Duvenage said the key to Nokia’s data service will be its ability to get subscribers to buy into its ecosystem, how it provides internet-based services such as banking and sells applications (apps).

Mr Ambrose said Nokia struggled when it came to apps, as users were caught between using its app store and Microsoft’s. He expects this to be sorted out quickly now that they are one company.

Nokia’s takeover is a last hurrah for outgoing Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who said last week that he would be leaving the group within the next 12 months.

Nokia CEO Stephen Elop has resigned to run Microsoft’s mobile devices business and is considered the favourite to take over from Mr Ballmer.