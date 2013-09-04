SA’s spaza shops get access to card transactions

THOUSANDS of spaza shops and other small retailers in townships and rural areas will for the first time accept bank card payments from consumers thanks to a partnership between Blue Label Telecoms and MasterCard, the companies said on Tuesday.

The payment solution will increase sales, improve cash flow and reduce the amount of cash that traders handle, which can be unsafe and costly.

For consumers, using bank cards is seen as the fastest and safest way to make purchases. It also provides convenience and safety, Blue Label said.

Traders would access their money on the same day to enable them to purchase trading stock when needed, said Blue Label executive for financial services Angus Brown.

Blue Label and MasterCard said 22,000 small traders and rural shops that have been operating on a cash-only basis would be equipped with point-of-sale devices, enabling them to accept card payments, provide consumers cash-backs and offer cash withdrawals.

Blue Label provides thousands of point-of-sale terminals, used mostly to sell prepaid airtime and electricity vouchers.

"While the number of South Africans with access to formal banking products has increased significantly in the past year, the number of card acceptance locations … has not grown in tandem," MasterCard SA division president Philip Panaino said.

While the initial roll-out will target 22,000 retailers across the country, there is potential to sign up more. According to Blue Label, there are about 100,000 spaza shops across South Africa and tens of thousands of small-and medium-sized retailers and service providers. Blue Label said it would introduce "innovative solutions" to increase the number of MasterCard card-acceptance locations in townships and informal settlements, through rolling out more than 15,000 new "EMV-certified, contactless-ready point-of-sale terminals".

It will also upgrade existing 7,000 terminals used in smaller spazas, with MasterCard Mobile software. These will allow traders to accept chip and PIN and contactless payment cards for goods and services and to sell Blue Label’s prepaid vouchers using a single device, Blue Label said.

"This is the first time MasterCard Mobile is made available to consumers in the physical retail environment. This innovation is a cost-effective payment mechanism that doesn’t require customers to open another bank account," Mr Panaino said.

"The merchant pays standard commercial rates agreed to between Blue Label Telecoms and trader, and it is important to note, though, there is no device rental applied," said Mr Brown.