Nokia unveils new phones

NOKIA has unveiled a new range of smartphones and feature phones, expected to be available in South Africa next week.

The Finnish mobile phone maker has been in the headlines this week after Microsoft said it would buy Nokia’s phone business for $7.2bn, making its boldest foray yet into mobile devices.

On Wednesday, the company launched the Nokia Lumia 925 and the Lumia 625, along with the latest addition to its Asha range, the Nokia Asha 210.

Joining the new devices locally in October will be a new "classic" mobile phone, the Nokia 208.

"We are innovating across our portfolio," said Gerard Brandjes, Nokia vice-president in South and East Africa. "And this innovation is translating into real results, not only in South Africa but also across the African continent.

Nokia said its recent performance in South African brand awards showed that consumers "really identify with our brand".

"We will continue to connect with our consumers and bring products and services to market that South Africans love," Mr Brandjes said.

The Lumia 925 is expected to be available at an estimated retail price of R8,999, including a wireless charging shell and plate, while the Lumia 625 is expected to sell for R3,499.

The Asha 210 will set consumers back R999 and comes in a range of colours, including white, black, yellow, cyan and magenta. The Nokia 208 will have an estimated price tag of R899.