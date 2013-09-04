Metrofile lifts dividend, plans expansion and pays off debt

SHARES in document storage provider Metrofile rose 3% to R5.25 on Tuesday after the company said it had hiked dividends to 6.5c, bringing the total dividend payout to 11c, an increase of 46.7% compared to last year.

Metrofile reported strong financial performance for the year to June. It said the performance was achieved through a combination of double-digit growth at its key business, Metrofile Records Management, as well as strong cash generation from operations, which increased 22.3% from the previous year.

Headline earnings per share increased 17.5% to 25.5c. Revenue for the 12-month period increased 12.7% to R590.2m.

Metrofile CEO Graham Wackrill said the business had grown organically and new clients were added during the period.

"We are fortunate that we are a business that generates a good cash flow," he said.

"This enabled us to increase the dividend, pay some outstanding debts. Although there are one or two divisions that did not perform well, we know what to do now to fix them."

The company said it will pursue further expansion into the rest of the continent following a recent venture in Nigeria.

The Nigerian business is expected to begin generating revenue in six months and may be profitable in the next 18-24 months. Metrofile also has operations in Mozambique.

It is eyeing expansion in Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Tanzania and Uganda.

Mr Wackrill said the identified countries have "reasonable infrastructure" and South African companies were expanding into them. He said entry into new regions would be driven by the demand of existing customers that have a need for services such as those received in South Africa.

Metrofile would also take into account the potential target countries’ business and political environment, market attractiveness and overall risk.

Mr Wackrill said Metrofile would continue to expand its services in the information management sector. It plans to grow its digital information storage business, including cloud computing services. He said the firm was working on a partnership with IBM to strengthen its cloud computing offerings.

In the year to June, Metrofile’s capital expenditure was R71m.

"We had planned to reduce our capex in the 2014 financial year. An opportunity arose to purchase two strategically important buildings that we already occupy; the investment of which amounts to R40m and will result in a reduction of external rentals."

