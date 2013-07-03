Telkom shares rally, but doubts linger about future

TELKOM’S share price has rebounded more than 30% in the past two months — a move analysts attribute to new CEO Sipho Maseko’s plan to reposition the fixed-line operator.

Telkom on Tuesday gained 3.01% to close at R17.11, valuing the company at R8.9bn. Its market capitalisation had fallen as low as R6.2bn in May when its shares touched a low of R11.34.

The company’s market capitalisation reached a record high of R28.3bn in 2007. But this included the stake in Vodacom which was unbundled in 2009.

Vodacom’s market capitalisation has grown to R156bn, making it about twice as large as its former parent company.

Telkom is reconsidering its non-South African internet business‚ its property portfolio‚ noncore assets based in South Africa and staff numbers‚ as part of a full review of its business aimed at returning it to profitability.

"From the time Mr Maseko took the reins — along with a stronger management team and board — the market has started to take notice that one of Telkom’s largest headwinds has been taken care off," said Nick Crail, portfolio manager at RMB Private Bank. "However, the new management team would have to demonstrate that they can unlock value, fix the short term problems and deliver low-hanging fruit, and then make plans and deliver in terms of the long-term strategy."

The stock rose 36% in May and last month to outperform the JSE’s mid-cap and all-share indices. Despite the optimism of some, some analysts remain sceptical and are still cautious about the sustainability of the rebound in the share price.

"I don’t believe Telkom has a coherent, long-lasting recovery plan," said Ian Cruickshanks, an independent analyst. "It has never failed to underperform its new strategy over the last five years. The rally reflects a short term trading opportunity. The stock is in a long-term downtrend."

Over the past five years, Telkom has shed 52% in value.

Mr Crail said the market had taken notice that Telkom was delivering short-term wins that were unlocking value. These related to the announcement last month that the company would impair its long-term assets to reflect lower net asset value.

"In our view, it is too early to invest, primarily because we have not heard anything on what the long term strategy will be," he said. "Momentum has turned for Telkom in that the market likes what it is hearing, however, should there be any negative news … the stock could fall heavily."

The state controls Telkom through its direct shareholding and the stake held by the Public Investment Corporation.

* This article was amended to indicate that Vodacom's market capitalisation has grown to R156bn