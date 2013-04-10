Pule calls for public comment on national broadband plan

COMMUNICATIONS Minister Dina Pule on Wednesday invited public submissions on the development of a national broadband plan.

On Wednesday morning, Business Day reported that state signal distributor Sentech’s plans to build a wireless broadband network were being frustrated by the state’s failure to devise a broadband strategy.

Sentech said on Tuesday it had been asked by the Treasury to return R584m budgeted for a broadband network. As a result, the company had decided to give back spectrum in 2.6GHz and in 3.5GHz while it awaited clarity from the Department of Communications.

The absence of a strategy, highlighted by the Treasury in the medium-term budget policy statement last year, will dash the government’s hopes of spreading broadband access beyond the current 15.8% of the population.

Announcing the public submissions, Ms Pule said the public had 30 days from the date of publication to submit comments, which would be considered as part of finalising the policy.

"The government has realised that fighting the social challenges the country faces can be most effectively addressed through progressive partnerships with society, labour and business, especially small and medium-sized enterprises," she said.

"As a department, we have a positive track record of engaging all stakeholders while we do not abdicate our responsibility of leading the sector."

The department’s failure to roll out broadband expeditiously has made a mockery of its recent claim in Parliament that it had prioritised broadband penetration for the next five years, aiming to achieve 100% access by 2020.

Analysts said on Tuesday the news, while disappointing, was not a surprise given the department’s poor record on information technology issues. The department met only 0.9% of its annual IT jobs targets and none of its broadband penetration targets in the first six months of the 2012-13 financial year.

On Wednesday, Ms Pule said the proposed national policy dealt with the complete value chain of broadband roll-out, including attracting related investment in broadband infrastructure, enterprise development and encouraging the local manufacturing of user equipment.

"In the end, this policy must help the country increase its productivity and place South Africa at the cutting edge of technological advancement, as forecast by the National Development Plan," Ms Pule said.

The call for public comment will be complemented by provincial road shows this month.

In Parliament on Tuesday, the Treasury said funding for enhanced broadband connectivity throughout South Africa would be allocated only once a policy framework had been agreed.