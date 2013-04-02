FoneWorx cuts costs to grow profit

TELECOMS and IT solutions provider FoneWorx has reported a 7% increase in profit before tax to R17.2m for the six months ended December, on the back of

cost cuts and the realignment of its MediaWorx and IDWorx businesses.

Profit after tax increased 14% to R12.2m from R10.7m in the previous corresponding period, the company said on Tuesday.

"The increase in profitability was achieved through a reduction in staff and other operating costs from R15.5m to R12.8m, and a conscious decision taken by management to realign the business towards revenue that was more profitable and required less human intervention in favour of automated or mechanised delivery platforms," the technology group said.

Headline earnings per share were at 8.98c, a 14.54% gain, but group revenue decreased 9% to R47.9m.

The IDWorx division provides document storage for Financial Intelligence Centre Act and Regulation of Interception of Communications Act applications, together with the storage of important documents.

MediaWorx, which reported revenue of R19.1m from R18.6m the previous year, focuses on information and entertainment services, including voting via SMS.

"Within the period under review, 4.3% of MediaWorx’s revenue can be attributed to Africa sales," the group said.

MediaWorx provides services within South Africa and 36 other African countries.

FoneWorx’s other business, BizWorx, which provides services including fax-to-email, reported a decline in revenue to R28.3m from R32.9m before.

The group said it was optimistic about the next six months for its financial year ended June.

"Our strategy around providing integrated marketing communications around the four disciplines of advertising, promotions, direct marketing and CRM (customer relationship management) as alluded to under MediaWorx will enable the group to assist our clients in changing business cultures to align to the new digital reality," it said.

"This strategy will also integrate the services offered by MediaWorx, BizWorx and CarbonWorx by providing our clients with converged solutions under one roof."