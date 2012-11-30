Labat posts interim loss of R1.82m

LABAT, the technology company headed by controversial former South African Rugby Union boss Brian van Rooyen, on Friday posted a headline loss of R1.82m for the six months to August this year from a headline profit of R6.15m in the corresponding period last year.

Current liabilities of R37m exceeded current assets of R9.7m, which would prompt an emphasis of matter in audited results. Friday’s unaudited results, however, said: "The board of directors are of the opinion that the group has sufficient resources to continue as a going concern."

Labat, which at one stage owned South Africa’s only silicon chip factory Sames, is seeking to make the majority of its profits from integrated circuits built in China.

Friday’s results statement said the remaining Sames plant is being sold and the premises are being emptied in preparation for letting. Negotiations are in hand with prospective tenants to rent two floors of the main building. A renovation process has commenced and the building should be fully let by the end of next year.

The Sames property, when fully let has the potential to generate revenue of R6m per annum. Labat said its management is working on having the property fully let as soon as possible.

During the six months to August, Labat generated revenue of R8.27m, slightly higher than the previous year’s R8.13m.

"Disruptions caused by closing the old plant and associated costs have led to a loss for the year of R1.815m. The period ahead looks more promising and no extraordinary costs are expected," Mr van Rooyen said in the results statement.

Labat has a division called Integrated Circuit Design Centre (ICDC) whose operations have been moved to China.

"The ICDC business has good potential for future growth. Manufacturing in China has proved to be very successful with unlimited manufacturing capacity at 0.5 micron which will allow us to recapture those markets which we have lost due to capacity and cost constraints," Van Rooyen said in Friday’s results statement.

The company has had a highly volatile share price in its recent history, rocketing from 5c to R1.10 in 2010 after a reverse listing by Aurora Empowerment Systems — run by Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Zondwa and President Jacob Zuma’s nephew, Khulubuse — was proposed. Labat’s share price subsequently tumbled to 10c when Aurora collapsed. It last traded for 20c on November 5.

It was suspended from trading in 2005 and threatened with suspension again last year for late release of financial results.