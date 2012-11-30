Cellphone giants ‘worst at passing on rate cuts’

MOBILE giants Vodacom and MTN are most resistant to passing on to consumers the mobile termination rates price reductions and are mainly responsible for the high mobile voice prices in South Africa, Parliament heard on Thursday.

Call termination regulations were introduced in 2010 and a "glide path" that would see mobile termination rates slashed to R0.40 in March next year was unveiled.

According to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), the price of prepaid mobile voice calls has dropped 24%, from R1.37 to R1.04, over the past two years as a result of amendments to call termination rate regulations.

Termination rates are fees operators pay each other for customers to make calls across networks.

Themba Phiri, deputy director-general of information and communications technology policy development at the Department of Communications, told Parliament that despite the introduction of the call termination regulations, mobile retail prices were still relatively high. He said that it had been observed that international call rates were even lower than local call rates. For example, Vodacom’s international rate was at 89c a minute.

Parliament is holding public hearings on communication costs in South Africa. MTN and Vodacom are due to make their submissions on Friday.

"The small operators, who in total have less than 25% market share of the mobile voice market, account for the lowest retail prices … the lowest package prices range from 99c to R1.75 per minute. On the other hand, the highest package prices range from R2.50 to R2.85 per minute," Mr Phiri said.

"Again, the highest package prices are charged by the two operators with the 85% market share between them." He said the department was considering radical policy intervention. This included imposing a flat rate on mobile voice calls in SA, standardisation of national roaming retail prices, and regulation of transparency in the pricing and publication of mobile retail prices.

Icasa councillor William Stucke told MPs that although the effective cost of a call had dropped by 24% in the past two years, the total revenue and network utilisation for mobile operators had risen and "this means that a decrease in the price of a call has led to an increase in both volume and revenue generated".

"So whilst there is no direct link between the wholesale termination rate price and the retail headline price, there is an effective link … so the operators are making more money by selling their services more cheaply," Mr Stucke said.

Research ICT Africa executive director Alison Gillwald told MPs that big mobile operators generally claim that due to lower termination revenue they have to increase retail prices, retrench staff and invest less. "However (for the 2012 financial year) Vodacom had R66m more profit after cuts and a net profit from termination of R1.14bn. MTN had a net profit from termination of R741m," Ms Gillwald said.

On Thursday, MTN South Africa’s Robert Madzonga said that "the expectation that a reduction in interconnection rates would immediately translate into an equal reduction in retail rates is based on a false premise. The reality is that the regulatory intervention that led to a cut in interconnect rates reduced the net revenues that MTN was earning and in turn reduced the margin of MTN."