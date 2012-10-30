Speculation mounts over Cell C’s future

SPECULATION continues to swirl in the telecommunications market whether Cell C will be bought by a larger player, despite Telkom denying it is in talks to merge SA’s third cellphone network with its 8ta mobile business.

Companies rumoured to have made offers to buy Cell C include Remgro. But Remgro CEO Jannie Durand says the company does not "comment on speculation".

When asked whether the company would consider entering the mobile telephony industry if an opportunity arose, Mr Durand said the group "will look at every opportunity on its own merit".

Saudi Oger, which owns 65% in Cell C through Oger Telecom, would not comment whether it had received offers from Remgro, a consortium including Remgro or other international entities.

"We have no comments on this," said Mazen Fayed, director of corporate communication at Saudi Oger.

In an interview with Business Day this month, Alan Knott-Craig, the CEO of Cell C, said local and international companies were interested in Cell C. But he did not reveal names and said his focus was to stabilise and grow the business.

Analysts say that while the speculation does not seem far-fetched, it could be one of the many steps to consolidation that Mr Knott-Craig has been talking about. If it happen ed, this could lead to a change in shareholding.

Mr Knott-Craig has been vocal about the need for consolidation in the mobile telephony industry, saying that it is inevitable. This has led to speculation that Cell C could merge with by Telkom’s 8ta.

Telkom has proposed to the government that it looks at consolidation opportunities in the mobile sector as well as the information and communications technologies (ICT) market.

Frost and Sullivan ICT industry analyst Ishe Zingoni says in an increasingly saturated market such as SA’s, it will be imperative for any potential entrant to bring in new products and services.

A Johannesburg-based analyst, who does not want to be named, says: "I don’t think it (Cell C buyout) will help. The market is tough and I don’t think even if there was a Remgro tie-up, that it will make a significant difference to Cell C.

"I think a tie-up with 8ta could produce interesting opportunities. Whoever invests in Cell C needs to be brave, competitors are spending north of R10bn (on network upgrades) every year and in order for Cell C to do something good, it has to be very innovative as it cannot outspend its strong competitors ."

Another analyst, who also does not want to be named as it is against his company’s policy, says globally there is talk of consolidation.

It is inevitable as the requirements for investments in high-speed fourth generation (4G) network and beyond are so substantial that it would require smaller players to consider some form of amalgamation.

"If you mention Remgro, I will not be surprised, but I can’t see that being the first and final step as there is also talk of a merger between 8ta and Cell C," the analyst says. "(While ) we now have a fair amount of uncertainty with government regarding its turnaround plans for Telkom, the rational decision now will probably be for Cell C to maybe be acquired, that’s if the shareholders are selling."

The analyst says Remgro understands telecommunications infrastructure and related services. Former Vodacom CEO Pieter Uys, who will join Remgro in April next year, would help the company to understand the mobile telephony sector better.

When announcing the appointment of Mr Uys last month, Remgro said Mr Uys’s proven operational expertise and knowledge of new technology would be an asset to the company.

Mr Uys, Mr Knott-Craig and Remgro have long-standing relationships dating back to the early 1990s when Remgro was part of the founding shareholders of Vodacom. It sold its stake in Vodacom more than five years ago. Other Remgro investments in the telecom s sector include a shareholding in Dark Fibre Africa, which provides fibre network infrastructure and Seacom, the submarine cable provider.

Absa Asset Management Private Clients investment analyst Chris Gilmour says the Remgro association makes sense. "There is lots of cash looking for a good home and Remgro are no strangers to ICT, having used Venfin as their vehicle in the past to make investments in this area."

On its website, Remgro states that it invests in businesses that can "deliver superior earnings and dividend growth over the long term". This involved buying meaningful stakes in order to have significant influences on its investments. " Sound management and the ability to generate strong cash returns and growth are important investment criteria," it says.