Ericsson seeks African Android apps

ERICSSON, the Swedish telecoms company, is calling on software developers living in sub-Saharan Africa to write applications targeting urban areas in Africa, it said on Tuesday.

The competition, titled Apps for African City Life, is part the global 2013 Ericsson Application Awards, an annual competition for application developers.

Ericsson will accept applications in two categories: one for students and the other for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Teams are required to develop applications for the Android platform that address the theme, which is designed to "promote the development of innovative ideas and mobile applications to address situations particular to urban centres across the (African) region".

According to Ericsson, the market for mobile applications has exploded over the past few years and is expected to be worth more than $21bn in 2014. This growth has been driven by the rise of smartphones, the development of the mobile internet and the advent of mobile operating systems such as the open-source Android.

In tandem, the rate of urbanisation in Africa is widely recognised as the most rapid in the world. In 2010, 47 African cities had populations of more than 1-million. By 2020, the continent is expected to have 70 cities with populations of more than 1-million, including 11 mega-cities with 5-million inhabitants or more.

According to the latest United Nations projections, the urban population of sub-Saharan Africa is projected to double between 2010 and 2030, from 298-million to 595-million.

Lars Lindén, head of the sub-Saharan African region at Ericsson, said: "This competition is designed to highlight potential uses of technology and innovation to address global challenges and individual hardships. It is an ideal way to harness ideas and showcase talent from across the region.

"Last year one of the regional finalists went on to win €15,000 in the global competition, with their MedAfrica app, which was designed to increase access to healthcare-related information and services via mobile phones."