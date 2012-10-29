TeleMasters, RMI in joint venture to provide telecoms for motor industry

JSE-listed telecommunications company TeleMasters has partnered with the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) to form a company that will provide communications services solely to the motor industry, it said last week.

The new company, which is called TeleMoto, aims to provide substantial savings for RMI’s members.

TeleMoto will be 51% owned by RMI and 49% by TeleMasters. It will offer discounted rates and free voice-over-internet protocol calls to subscribers, as well as enhanced data and virtual private branch-exchange systems, which are private telephone networks used within an enterprise.

RMI represents about 7,500 motor industry members, including car-rental firms, vehicle dealerships, spares and repair companies, and service stations.

The head of the enterprise division at TeleMasters, Riaan Pietersen, said TeleMasters took a decision to form the joint venture when "we realised that our advanced technologies and infrastructure were able to deliver on what was clearly a huge market need — better quality voice and data at a lower cost. All that was required was the right agreement with an industry large enough to make it viable to create a service dedicated to that industry."

When the industry sector is large enough, as is the case with RMI, the members benefit from "economies of scale and preferential rates," he said.

Mr Pietersen said the benefits to RMI members would include a "dramatic saving" on their voice and data costs, as well as access to advanced communications technologies, such as the virtual private branch exchange.

"This alone will deliver tremendous capital and monthly savings, plus allow for simpler, more cost-effective maintenance and upgrades," he said.

Many of RMI’s members are small to medium enterprises and are price sensitive.

"With their own telco, (telecommunications) which has their interests at heart, and which can pass on benefits of scale, members can expect to see savings of 25%-35% on their communications costs. They will be able to talk to other members on the network for free, and will also enjoy improved data services," said Mr Pietersen.

He said while the RMI joint venture was a "very sizeable project", the company had not planned for more at this stage.

"However, there is scope within TeleMasters to duplicate this offering within other industries," he said.

But, it would require thorough investigation into the given industry to devise industry-specific, tailor-made features, he said.

TeleMasters reported in its June-quarter results that its traditional least-cost routing business was being made unviable by falling interconnect rates, forcing it to develop new services.