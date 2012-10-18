SA ‘needs skilled mobile application developers’

SKILLED and qualified young mobile application (app) developers are needed in South Africa to satisfy the demands of a fast-growing market of smartphone users, Vodacom says.

The lack of sufficient skills in developing mobile applications locally has been identified as a major bugbear, stunting what should be a lucrative industry.

According to the South African Entertainment and Media Outlook for 2012-16, issued last month and compiled by PwC, mobile access to the internet in South Africa accounted for 71% of the total last year. PwC attributed this trend to smartphone penetration.

By last year the number of internet users in South Africa had about doubled to 8.9-million from 4.6-million in 2008. However, more local products were needed to capitalise on this growth.

The launch of Vodacom’s long-term evolution signal in Johannesburg this week will allow consumers faster internet access. The network operator has also launched a project to train young developers to create applications for smartphones.

In addition, the Vodacom App Store, powered by Appia, has already signed an agreement with developers of content for distribution.

Vodacom managing executive of digital media Prins Mhlanga says the developer project initiative emanates from a need for more local applications produced for South Africans.

"We launched our app store last September and approached developers to join in and develop applications that will be useful and interesting for users."

While there was participation in web development by software development companies, more activity was needed in the form of mobile software development.

"Although we have software development companies, emphasis has been on web development, which is different from mobile development," Mr Mhlanga says.

"We need a special vehicle to expedite skills and that is why we put a programme together to address this ."

Vodacom is also partnering with tertiary institutions including Durban University of Technology, Tshwane University of Technology, University of Venda and Stellenbosch University to give graduating students a choice between going into the industry to start a career and becoming entrepreneurs in applications development.

Peter Searle, CEO of software development agency BBD, says there is a "significant lack" of skills in the local mobile applications development market. "BlackBerry is a very popular platform in South Africa, but the number of BlackBerry development skills is extremely scarce.

"Apple development skills are also extremely limited. The fact that Apple development requires a Mac means that the cost barrier to entry is high for most existing developers.

"Web development skills do translate to simple mobile web apps. This is, however, also a specialist area that requires specific skills that are, again, extremely limited."

Mr Searle says the best means to grow the market for locally produced mobile applications is to expose the locally developed applications to international markets. This could be done through platforms including Apple’s online app store. The app ecosystem means that developers can have their applications hosted and available in an international catalogue of mobile applications," Mr Searle says.

"Applications can be sold for a small payment to a very broad world audience.

"This means that SA cannot only develop great mobile software for the local market, but in any market in the world."

Mr Searle says that there should be many more South African-developed applications. However, the lack of skills and resources was a hindrance to tapping into this lucrative market, he says.