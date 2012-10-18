Mustek plans to expand portfolio with tablet offering

PERSONAL computer distributor Mustek plans to add tablet computers to its portfolio, MD Hein Engelbrecht said this week.

The JSE-listed company distributes personal computers (PCs), including brands such as Toshiba and Lenovo, and other technology products from companies such as Huawei. It also assembles all products for the Mecer brand.

Tablet computers such as Apple’s iPad and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab are becoming popular among consumers, but it may take a while before they replace PCs.

Mr Engelbrecht said adding tablet computers to its product range would provide added value for customers and generate new revenue for the company.

"We are waiting for the Windows(-powered) tablets and once we are certain about that" the company would look into introducing the tablets to its distribution range, he said.

He said although growth in the PC market was not the same as in the mobile market, there was a strong demand for hardware from the education, health and security industries.

"In terms of education, we still have a long way to go to ensure that all kids are computer literate. Rural hospitals also need to be connected," he said.

According to a recent report by global research firm Gartner, PC shipment in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), totalled 25.8-million units in the third quarter of this year, a decline of 8.7% from the same quarter last year.

"After two consecutive quarters of growth, this quarter saw the worst decline in EMEA PC shipments over the past four years. The lack of appeal and innovation in PCs, combined with a challenging economic environment, led the consumer spend to move to other devices," said Ranjit Atwal, research director at Gartner.