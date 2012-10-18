‘Emotional pressure’ cited in Knott-Craig Jnr’s departure from MXit

EMOTIONAL pressure by MXit’s major shareholders, in particular Paul Harris and GT Ferreira, led to the resignation of the social network’s CEO, Alan Knott-Craig Jnr, a company insider said on Thursday.

Mr Knott-Craig Jnr’s resignation comes a year after he bought 90% of the business from MXit founder Herman Heunis and listed media group Naspers — and as shareholders are injecting R100m into the company.

"While the shareholders and I share the same vision, we differ on how to get there," he said in a statement on Thursday. "Therefore, I agreed to go my own way. I wish them all the best for the future. MXit is Africa’s biggest tech success story, and can be a global success story."

MXit’s staff and management hold 10% of the company.

"While I haven’t been made party to the exact nature of the disagreement, it has been common knowledge for a while that there was a lot of pressure from the major investors to see a return," the insider said, adding that when Mr Knott-Craig Jnr was raising the funds to buy MXit, he struggled to obtain the money.

"He talked a good talk but found the going difficult. Mr Harris was the one person who agreed to invest despite receiving advice to the contrary, and so there has been huge emotional pressure from him (Harris) to start showing a return."

According to the insider, while Mr Knott-Craig Jnr and the other shareholders agreed on the fundamental strategy and vision for MXit, they had strong disagreements on how it would get there.

"In a situation like this where there are major philosophical disagreements, something has to give — and Alan decided it would be him. He will continue as a non-executive director, but will not be involved in the day-to-day running of the company."

In a statement to staff, the shareholders said MXit was "South Africa’s biggest tech success story in no small part due to Knott-Craig Jnr’s involvement and vision over the past year".

MXit would not comment beyond the statement it issued.

Chief financial officer Francois Swart will act as the interim CEO. "MXit will be recruiting a new CEO and other new executives to drive the expansion," the company said.

MXit recently bought privately owned mobile community specialist Motribe. Research released recently by World Wide Worx shows that MXit is used as a marketing tool by only one out of five large brands. This compares with Facebook, used by nine out of 10, and YouTube, used by two out of three.