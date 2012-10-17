‘Joint effort is best route’ to create LTE network capacity

ALAN Knott-Craig, the CEO of Cell C, is calling for the establishment of a consortium that will provide wholesale long-term evolution (LTE) network capacity to service providers, a move that he says will increase competition and result in lower prices.

LTE is the super-fast next-generation broadband network. Consumers using this network can expect uninterrupted video streaming and downloads among other benefits. But cellphone network operators are doing selective rollouts until the regulator allocates the radio frequency spectrum needed for a full deployment of the network.

Mr Knott-Craig said on Monday that by having a privately owned consortium, the government could allocate spectrum to that consortium rather than multiple companies, regulate its tariffs and also specify priority areas for the network rollout. This would eliminate duplication, lower the barriers to entry and costs of building the network for new entrants. It would create a competitive environment as retail service providers would compete on price.

Mr Knott-Craig said other countries such as Russia had implemented the model that had seen about 20 companies enter the market to provide data services. "The rest of the world is starting to do this. Locally this type of collaboration is already working well on fibre network rollout," he said.

Cell C has partnered with companies such as Convergence Partners to roll out a long-distance fibre network. Neotel, MTN and Vodacom also have a similar partnership.

"The intention is to persuade everyone and some operators are keen to co-operate on wholesale LTE network. It is a waste of money to roll out separately, especially with the shortage of spectrum and devices," Mr Knott-Craig said.

Frost & Sullivan analyst Chipo Ngongoni said last week that the simplest way to reach rural users would be to use the 800MHz spectrum allocated to broadcasters.

This would allow for minimal infrastructure development as service providers would use the basic infrastructure used by television broadcasters, she said.

Ms Ngongoni said besides waiting on the government, service providers could collaborate to build networks, which would help to realise the government’s 2020 vision of universal broadband access.