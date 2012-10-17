Datatec’s revenue forecast remains ‘unchanged, despite disappointing’ market

GLOBAL technology group Datatec on Wednesday said its revenue forecast for the 2013 financial year remained unchanged, despite the increasingly uncertain economic outlook.

"Based on current exchange rates and trading conditions our full-year forecast remains unchanged, but has become more challenging than we anticipated in May," CEO Jens Montanana said.

He said overall revenue and underlying earnings "are continuing to improve, but the rate of growth has slowed as the macroeconomic climate has become more uncertain".

Datatec is expecting revenue of between $5.5bn and $5.8bn for the year to February next year. Revenue for the year to February this year was $5.03bn. Headline earnings per share were expected to reach $0.50.

On Wednesday, the company reported a 7% rise in revenue for the six months to August to $2.62bn, of which organic growth was 4%. Headline earnings for the period rose to $0.207 from $0.193.

Mr Montanana said the diversity of the business streams and its global footprint "continue to be strong assets, allowing the group to deliver a relatively strong performance against a disappointing market."

Although Datatec’s organic revenue growth slowed in all regions, it benefited from its strategy of expansion into higher-growth markets and a strong first-half performance from Logicalis, its second-biggest subsidiary, which provides technology solutions and managed services.

Datatec’s technology distribution subsidiary Westcon, which accounts for 73% of Datatec’s revenue, had a more challenging six months, but still reported revenue growth across all regions, said Mr Montanana.

North America remained Datatec’s largest market and while growth was reported there in the second quarter, it occurred at a slower rate. Trading conditions in Europe, particularly in the UK, remained weak but in line with expectations, given the economic turmoil in the eurozone, said Mr Montanana.

"Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East remain the group’s strongest performing markets, particularly Latin America, although these markets also experienced slower growth rates. The geographies outside North America and Europe now generate 35% of Datatec’s revenues and 41% of the group’s gross profits," he said.

Frost & Sullivan analyst Ishe Zingoni said because the outlook in developed markets was uncertain, companies were increasing their exposure to high-growth markets, such as Asia and Latin America.

In line with this trend, Datatec had moved to consolidate its presence in emerging markets through acquisitions in Indonesia, Latin America and Australia, he said.

"While Datatec has achieved an even balance in the geographical distribution of its revenues, its presence in Africa has largely been limited to South Africa. Thus, expansion into the rest of Africa has been identified by Datatec as a future area of growth," he said.