Spar's share plummets on weak SA sales The share price dropped 7.37%, but is still up 12.23% over the past 12 months

Spar’s share price dropped 7.37%, its biggest one day plunge, after it released weaker sales in SA.

The share price closed at R195.99. However, the group, which has operations in Ireland, Poland and Switzerland, is still up 12.23% over the past 12 months, while the JSE’s food and drug retailer’s index has risen 1.4%...