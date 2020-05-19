Companies / Retail & Consumer RFG eyes improved export performance as SA’s outlook worsens The food producer sees an almost double-digit rise in revenue but takes a hit from the rand’s depreciation BL PREMIUM

RFG Holdings, the maker of Bull Brand corned meat and Bisto gravies, expects a recovery of its export performance to lift its second-half profit as it braces for a weak SA economy in which passing on rising costs to consumers will be difficult.

Strong demand for canned goods in SA helped boost group turnover by almost double digits to R2.9bn in its six months to March 29, but the coronavirus pandemic hit canned fruit exports to China, while a rapid weakening of the rand cost the group R47.6m.