Pepkor expects up to 40% drop in earnings

Pepkor, owner of Ackermans, HiFi Corporation and Shoe City has warned that its full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) to end-September could drop 30.5% to 40.5%.

HEPS, which strip out one-off costs, give a picture of the underlying profitability of the business.

The clothing and furniture retailer, which will release its annual results on November 23, said it lost R5bn in sales for the almost five-week store closure in lockdown level 5, and restrictions on the sale of certain items, such as building materials and homeware, until June 1.

Its overall revenue increased 1.9% year on year to R70.9bn.

It previously announced that it was selling its Southern African operations building material division, The Building Company, which sells construction materials. The Building Company contributed 10% to Pepkor’s group revenue.

Including its construction business in its HEPS, earnings will fall between 38.2% and 28.2%, to between 59.8c and 69.8c.

Pepkor’s trading figures show that from July to September, trade picked up in its clothing businesses; both Pep and Ackermans grew 9.8% year on year. However, as social grant top-ups and temporary employer/employee assistance are ending in SA, it is not clear if buying levels will remain high.

Sales at computer and technology stores, Incredible Connection and HiFi Corporation, also spiked 37.7% in the three months from July to end-September, likely boosted by more people working from home.

Furniture demand was much weaker. Its furniture division, which includes brands Rochester, Bradlows and Sleepmasters, dropped 15% in the nine months to end-June, but overall dropped 9.1% year on year.

Pepkor has increased its provisions for bad debt at Ackermans from 17% of its book value in 2019 to 22%.

