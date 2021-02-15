Companies / Retail & Consumer Deloitte offers R1bn compensation deal over Steinhoff saga Pending the resolution of legal procedures, the global audit firm could pay out €70m as Steinhoff tries to settle numerous legal battles BL PREMIUM

In a deal that could herald the end of one of Deloitte’s messiest chapters in SA, the global Big Four audit firm accused of failing to detect an accounting fraud at Steinhoff has offered more than R1bn to help its former client settle claims related to the scandal.

Deloitte, as Steinhoff’s long-standing auditor, came under fire after it emerged there was a R110bn hole in the group’s accounts in 2017, causing a share collapse, and leading to lawsuits from former business partners and aggrieved shareholders, including former chair Christo Wiese...