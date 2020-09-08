Clicks to remove products after EFF protests due to ‘deeply racist’ advert

Pharmacy group Clicks has removed TRESemmé hair products from its shelves in the wake of protests about an advert, deemed offensive, which described the hair of a black model as “dry and damaged” contrasted with a white model’s hair that was “fine and flat” and “normal”.

Clicks will be replacing TRESemmé products with local hair products, it said.

The group also said one of the executives responsible for the advert has resigned, while all employees involved in publishing the advertisement have been suspended.

Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder said all suspended employees will go through a fair and unbiased disciplinary hearing, overseen by an independent, external chair.

Clicks said it will close its stores on Wednesday to engage with staff and has promised to improve its diversity programme. It also said it has been “involved in extensive discussions with the departments of employment and labour, and trade and industry, and will be working closely with them to help develop the local beauty market in SA”.

The pharmacy group, earlier on Tuesday, secured an interdict preventing the EFF and its leaders from disrupting its stores and threatening staff and customers. The order from Johannesburg High Court judge Norman Manoim also prohibits the party from inciting violence against Clicks and “the ordinary commercial operations of the applicant”.

EFF members attacked Clicks stores on Monday in response to the advert, which the EFF maintains is deeply racist and promotes white standards of beauty as superior. Members of the party broke glass doors and set fire to parts of a store in Alberton, Johannesburg.

Julius Malema and EFF leaders used social media on Sunday evening to call for protests and a shutdown of the stores. Clicks made an urgent application to the court on Monday to stop the EFF protests and intimidation, but the first application was unsuccessful and it had to pay the EFF’s legal costs.

The EFF has said in response to Tuesday’s interdict that it will continue its protests against “racists” as it said the interdict has not prevented peaceful protests, only violence and threats.

Despite stores being vandalised, the EFF maintains that its protests have been peaceful and blamed the violence on “infiltration by agents provocateurs who wish to tarnish the good name and reputation of the EFF”.

In a statement, it said: “The EFF would like to categorically state that we have not engaged in or commissioned any violence against employees, customers or the commercial operations of Clicks.”

Ramsunder has apologised for the “insensitive and offensive adverts”.

In 2018, the EFF protested against, and vandalised, fashion retailer H&M stores after it aired an advert featuring a black child wearing a T-shirt that said “coolest monkey in the jungle”, which it deemed racist and offensive.

Update: September 8 2020

This article has been updated with information and comment throughout.

childk@businesslive.co.za