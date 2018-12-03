Class-action suit against Tiger Brands to proceed

An agreement between lawyers representing listeriosis survivors and the next kin of about 200 fatalities to combine the cases against Tiger Brands into one class-action suit was certified by the Johannesburg high court on Monday morning.

Tiger Brands faces about 1,060 cases so far, and this may increase as it has agreed to share the costs of advertising the class-action suit and operating a toll-free number for people who want to join.

The food producer said it is limiting its contribution to attracting more claimants to R1m.