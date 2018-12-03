Companies / Retail & Consumer

Class-action suit against Tiger Brands to proceed

The food producer agreed to contribute up to R1m for a toll-free call centre and adverts to inform listeriosis victims they can join the class action

03 December 2018 - 12:57 Robert Laing
Damage done: A worker walks past polony products after they were removed from the shelves of a Pick n Pay outlet in Johannesburg. The strain responsible for 90% of cases of listeria infection was traced to polony made in a Tiger Brands factory in Polokwane. Picture: REUTERS
An agreement between lawyers representing listeriosis survivors and the next kin of about 200 fatalities to combine the cases against Tiger Brands into one class-action suit was certified by the Johannesburg high court on Monday morning.

Tiger Brands faces about 1,060 cases so far, and this may increase as it has agreed to share the costs of advertising the class-action suit and operating a toll-free number for people who want to join.

The food producer said it is limiting its contribution to attracting more claimants to R1m.

“Such contribution is made as a gesture of goodwill and without any admission of liability,” Tiger Brands said.

In August, two law firms representing listeriosis claimants, Richard Spoor and LHL Attorneys, agreed to combine their cases into a class-action suit, a move which required high court certification.

The toll-free number that people who want to join the class action need to call was not included in the Sens statement.

“Now that certification is complete, the applicants will issue summons to start the class action,” Tiger Brands said.

There will be two stages to the class-action suit. The first stage will determine Tiger Brands's liability.

“Only members of the classes who opt in at the second stage will benefit from the class action against the respondents who are found to be liable,” the statement said.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

