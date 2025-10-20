Sambra warns motorists against risky insurance payouts
Association urges car owners to undertake proper repairs to avoid financial and safety risks
20 October 2025 - 14:36
The SA Motor Body Repairs Association (Sambra) has warned motorists not to be tempted by quick cash payouts from insurers after an accident, saying the short-term relief could lead to long-term financial and safety risks.
Known as “cash-in-lieu” settlements, these payouts allow drivers to take money upfront instead of having their cars repaired by accredited workshops. But Sambra said what seems like a convenient choice often ends up costing motorists more...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.