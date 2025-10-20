AVI adapts to stay relevant with growing black consumer base
To reduce risk of irrelevance, food and personal care group continues to study consumer trends in developed markets for relevance to local shoppers
20 October 2025 - 18:20
Food and personal care group AVI faces the risk of losing growth and eroding brand equity if it fails to stay in touch with the changing preferences of SA’s growing black, Indian and coloured consumer base.
According to its latest annual report, AVI’s ability to adapt quickly to changing consumer needs is crucial in defending its market share across its brands. “Lost growth opportunities or erosion of market share and under- or overspending on marketing could lead to unsustainable or diminishing brand equity,” it said...
