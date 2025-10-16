Premier plans to buy RFG and delist it from the JSE
The two businesses share common customers and sales channels, but there is no overlap of operations, says Premier
16 October 2025 - 08:12
Premier Group will acquire RFG and delist the company from the JSE, the groups said on Thursday.
The companies said in a joint statement that they had entered into an agreement whereby Premier would make an offer to acquire all the shares in RFG, excluding treasury shares, in exchange for shares in Premier in the ratio of one Premier share for every seven RFG shares held. There would also be a cash amount in respect of any fractional entitlement to Premier shares...
